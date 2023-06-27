A dangerous and high-profile operation awaits Lucas Till in The Collective. The upcoming action thriller will see the X-Men star play Sam Alexander, a rookie assassin for the titular group who, out of desperation to take out a major human trafficking ring backed by well-protected billionaires, has been entrusted with their most important operation to date. Collider can exclusively debut the official trailer which sees Sam thrown into the deep end as he looks to bring the privileged down.

The trailer begins with Sam showing off his skills and catching the eye of The Collective, a righteous group of assassins who live by the motto, "May the privileged fall." He's inducted into the group and immediately thrown into the fire when Liam (Don Johnson) briefs him on his mission. Sam must take down a notorious human trafficking kingpin who, thanks to his unfathomable wealth and many connections, remains on the CIA's untouchables list. Untouchable or not, Sam is confident he can take him down, and he's eager to deliver justice to the guilty people that get off with any crime there is. Unfortunately for him, his target and the people around him are watching and with so many resources at their fingertips, The Collective is sure to face a small army that knows their every move.

The Collective shows off its action throughout the second half of its trailer as militia members come after the assassins. Till and Fast X star Tyrese Gibson get much of the spotlight showing why their characters are, in their words, "in a league of our own." From killing two enemies with a single bullet to some deadly close-quarters combat, the pair make quick work of their foes. As with any good actioner, there's a bit of humor between this team too as they make light of Till's Sam blowing up Gibson's house.

Image via Quiver

RELATED: 'Kandahar' Review: Gerard Butler Gets Lost in Afghanistan in Tepid Action Thriller

Who Else Is a Part of The Collective?

Two other stars playing prominent roles in the trailer for The Collective are Paul Ben-Victor and Ruby Rose who play the billionaire trafficking ringleader Miro Lindell and his right-hand woman Daisy. Rose was last seen playing the supportive professor and coach to Paris Berelc's all-girls esports team in 1UP, but she's a real threat here as the tactician leading the charge against The Collective with a bit of menace to boot. Ben-Victor's been busy of late too with recent appearances in Emancipation, Plane, and Paul T. Goldman. Joining them, Till, Gibson, and Johnson is Mercedes Varnado, better known by her WWE moniker Sasha Banks, in her feature acting debut. She's not a total stranger to appearing on-screen outside the ring, kicking off her acting career as Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian.

Tom DeNucci, who previously helmed the Megan Fox and Avan Jogia-led Johnny & Clyde, directs The Collective. The script was penned by Matthew Rogers and Jason James in his first writing credit.

The Collective arrives in theaters, on digital, and on demand on August 4. Check out the trailer below: