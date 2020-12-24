This week on the second of two new The Collider Podcast episodes this week, we're joined by TV editor Liz Shannon Miller to talk about the best TV of 2020. We discuss our favorite new shows, ongoing hits that continued to deliver, gems that deserve a bigger audience, the most exasperating docuseries of the year, and much more. We then finish up with our Top 3 shows of 2020.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

