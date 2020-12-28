This week on the first of two new The Collider Podcast episodes, we're joined by editor Drew Taylor to talk about Soul and Wonder Woman 1984. We kick things off with a discussion of Soul, director Pete Docter's incredible track record, how Soul differs from other Pixar movies, the controversy surrounding the voice actors, how the movie breaks away from Pixar's storytelling conventions, the future of Pixar, and more. We then move into a conversation about Wonder Woman 1984, our differing reactions to the movie, our befuddlement with certain storytelling choices, why this film has drawn more ire than a regular superhero movie and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Check out the new episode below, and be sure to subscribe. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Officially Happening — Here’s What We Know So Far What's next for Wonder Woman?