This week on our final episode of The Collider Podcast, we're talking about the history of the podcast, how the podcast changed over the years, why it was difficult finding an audience, the competitive world of movie podcast and podcasting in general, how grateful we are to everyone who took the time to listen over the years, how we might do a new podcast at some point in the future, and more. Thank you again to every single one of our listeners. This was a fun show to do, but you made it worth it.

I think this episode, more than others, will be particularly helpful to anyone who wants to consider starting their own podcast. I would say more than anything, make sure you're doing it not because you think it will become a smash hit or a cash cow but because you genuinely enjoy doing it. We never made a dime from the show (it was never big enough for us to rope in a major advertiser beyond programmatic ads from our hosting company), but we had a blast doing it for almost ten years because it was just fun to talk about movies and TV.

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Collider Podcast has been running since 2012 (back when it was called The Collision) with hosts Matt Goldberg and Adam Chitwood talking about the newest movies and major news affecting the entertainment industry. If you want to talk to us about The Collider Podcast or find out what we may do next in the world of podcasting, reach out on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

