Base-building and management games are hit or miss for me. The best, in my opinion, either offer an exploration through a given genre (think the OG Warcraft for fantasy or RimWorld for sci-fi) or allow players to revisit semi-realistic time periods in our own world's history (think Anno or Settlers). Of course, the simulation mechanics themselves can't be too simple or too complex, whether the intent is hyper-realism and micromanagement or a system based entirely on made-up currencies and resources. It's a tough balance to maintain, but I'm happy to say that the new console port of hit Steam strategy sim The Colonists does it expertly well.

Rather than populate your sci-fi settlement with flesh-and-blood characters, be they humans, orcs, or others, The Colonists wisely fills this off-world locale with 3D-printed robots. They're absolute darlings. Sure, they may each have their own job to do, a unique design that helps them do it, and a coded drive towards efficiency, but each of these little buds also comes with their own personality that adds a human touch to the whole operation. So while the game and its mechanics should be familiar to players who've tackled similar titles in the past, it's the revolutionary robot characters themselves who help The Colonists stand apart.

Here's the official short-and-sweet synopsis:

The Colonists is a relaxing settlement building game inspired by classics like Anno and The Settlers. Help these cute robots build their dream settlement. Each bot has a job to fulfil, from harvesting crops and fishing at the lake, to transporting resources and discovering distant lands. Help them work together to achieve automated harmony.

Check out the console launch trailer below, and read on for my review (played on the PS4 Pro):

In The Colonists, you take control of a team of self-replicating robots who have escaped Earth and the tethers of their creators in order to build a simulated human civilization. So while it may seem odd that your little bot workers are harvesting veggies, raising sheep, and pressing apples for juice, it makes a little more sense when you understand that they're just following their programming. (You can rename them and their buildings, by the way; a nice personal touch that should be fun for livestreamers and their chat/communities.) The bots' coding includes a fairly extensive progression through three different Ages as they construct roadways, develop water and rail systems and rocket transport, harvest natural resources, and even prepare to defend against (or attack) rival AI colonies.

But you don't have to fight to enjoy The Colonists. While there is a more militarized track that you can follow, there's also a peaceful campaign branch that lets you and your bots explore your little slice of world, building to your heart's content. The Colonists offers both options for both types of players, and those in the crossover range between the two will find plenty to do. Either way, you'll need to research, gather resources, and use them wisely in order to prepare for the unexpected and future-proof your colony. The excellent and thorough (but not annoying) tutorial will help you get the basics down, but you're going to learn a lot more once you jump into the game itself. And you can go above and beyond the built-in campaigns by checking out the customizable Sandbox mode, as well as taking on speedrun challenges for trophies.

Image via Codebyfire, Mode 7, and Auroch Digital

To help in this endeavor, new, redesigned controls have come to the console version to streamline the experience; they felt intuitive for the most part and, where they were not, they were easily customized. The UI, which was also optimized for console controllers, was reimagined for accessibility and is just as easy to use as advertised. But the most important change? New robot hats. One of the coolest parts of The Colonists is the ability to zoom in on a given bot and just watch what they're up to, whether they're sleeping on the job or operating at 300% efficiency. They're simply delightful. Do yourself a favor and spend some time with your bots; it's worth it.

All in all, The Colonists doesn't exactly reinvent the base-building genre of games, and it doesn't have to. The bots themselve are revolutionary in-game, and that's more than enough for me as they add just the right amount of personality to a solidly built management sim. Check this game out on a console near you today, and be ready to lose a lot of hours as you and your bot buds build a whole new world together.

Rating: B-

