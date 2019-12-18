‘The Color Out of Space’ Poster Invites You Into Nicolas Cage’s Technicolor Nightmare

0

Horror author H.P. Lovecraft often wrote about unfathomable, unexplainable creatures who occasionally visited humanity to wrought chaos and discord, so it’s fair to see H.P. Lovecraft would’ve been interested in Nicolas Cage. How blessed we are, at least, to get Cage in the upcoming Lovecraft adaptation The Color Out of Space, directed by Richard Stanley, which just released an incredible new poster. I genuinely love this thing, which comes courtesy of artist Matt Taylor. It looks like what happens when you try to watch The Wicker Man remake on mushrooms. What would hypothetically happen, I mean.

Based on Lovecraft’s short story of the same name, The Color Out of Space stars Cage as a farmer whose life turns into an Alice In Wonderland fever dream when a mutant organism from outer space crashlands on his family’s front lawn. Collider’s Matt Goldberg caught the film at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, noting in his review that “Stanley’s movie offers its audience no quarter as a family is slowly torn asunder in body and soul by an otherworldly force.”

Check out the poster below. The Color Out of Space—which also stars Joely Richardson, Julian Hilliard, Madeleine Arthur, and Tommy Chong—hits theaters on January 24, 2020. For even more on the film, here is the official trailer.

