In 2025, one of cinema's biggest classics is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Color Purple was a powerhouse movie that spoke with audiences in 1985, and its legacy its still subject of debate. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie starred Whoopi Goldberg (Harlem) and Oprah Winfrey (The Six Triple Eight) in a heartbreaking story set in 20th century rural Georgia. The movie has a lot of layers to peel, and you'll be able to discover — or remember — why as soon as it becomes available on Max this February.

There's no way around it: The Color Purple deals with extremely hard subjects that may be triggering to several portions of the audience. The story covers child abuse, sexual abuse, domestic violence, racism, misogyny, and has an overall tense feel that is not everyone's cup of tea. At the same time, this precise setting is what makes us connect with sisters Celie (Goldberg) and Nettie (Akosua Busia) on a deeper level. We also can't ignore that the movie is a product of its time; but we'll get to that in a bit.

The cast of The Color Purple also featured Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), Adolph Caesar (A Soldier's Story), Margaret Avery (A Man On The Inside), Willard E. Pugh (Air Force One), and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy). The movie was a turning point for Spielberg: up until then, the director was famous for helming blockbuster titles such as Jaws, E.T., and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. With The Color Purple, he proved he could dabble in a sensitive drama as well. Not by chance, the movie received 11 nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Whoopi.

The Contentious Legacy of 'The Color Purple'

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie's 73% score doesn't quite reflect its Oscars appreciation, but that's where the movie's controversies come into play. One of the issues pointed out by critics was that Spielberg, a Caucasian man, took the reins of a Black story and reinforced stereotypes, especially when it came to male Black characters. Spielberg has addressed the controversy and admitted to some mistakes he might have made as a director, especially when it came to the relationship between Celie and Shug (Avery), which is hugely downplayed in the movie.

This last part of the criticism hailed mostly from readers who were fans of the novel written by Alice Walker, which was the winner of a Pulitzer Prize. Because of its themes, the novel was also considered controversial and was banned in several territories, including the United States. Ever since its release, the story was adapted into a Broadway musical, a radio series and a 2023 movie starring Taraji P. Henson (Empire) and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing).

You will be able to stream The Color Purple on Max as early as February 1.