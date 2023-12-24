There’s a reason The Color Purple has had such a long life. Originally a novel by Alice Walker, it was turned into a film by Steven Spielberg in 1985, then a Tony Award-winning musical in 2005, and now a musical film adaptation. 40 years after the novel was first published, this story of resilience, self-discovery, and sisterly love is still relevant and heartwarming. An epic tale spanning nearly a lifetime, it follows Celie, a young black woman living in the South and overcoming abuse from her stepfather and her husband in the early 20th century. Featuring roles played by several great actors, including Whoopi Goldberg, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Jennifer Hudson, this new adaptation sees actors like Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson taking on these legendary parts.

12 Fantasia Barrino and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Celie Harris-Johnson

Fantasia Barrino and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi play older and younger Celie Harris Johnson. The protagonist and narrator of the film, Celie is a resilient young woman who overcomes harsh circumstances and finds happiness. Poor and uneducated, she is initially abused by her stepfather and later by her husband, but her harshest punishment is her cruel separation from her sister, Nettie. Throughout her adult life, she finds romance with blues singer Shug Avery and never loses hope of reconnecting with Nettie.

Barrino first burst onto the scene when she won the third season of American Idol. Since then, she has released several albums and played the role of Celie on Broadway, replacing the original cast member LaChanze. This marks the feature film debut of both Barrino and Mpasi. Originally, a writer, Mpasi, recently wrote on the Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

11 Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Taraji P. Henson plays Shug Avery, a seductive blues singer who initially appears as Celie’s husband, Mister’s, mistress. However, Shug eventually becomes close to Celie and the two become lovers. Through Shug’s unapologetic confidence and love, Celie finds the courage to be herself. Henson came to prominence in the 2000s by starring in films like Hustle & Flow and received her first Oscar nomination for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button alongside Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. Since then, Henson has enjoyed success on television thanks to the series Empire, in which she played Cookie, the complicated hustler turned businesswoman. Recently, she guest starred in the sitcom Abbott Elementary.

10 Danielle Brooks as Sofia

Danielle Brooks plays Sofia, a fiercely independent woman who befriends Celie and marries Harpo. Unlike Celie, Sofia refuses to yield to white people, men, or anyone else who refuses to see her as an equal. Though this often lands her in serious trouble, Sofia always remains steadfast and resilient. Most audience members will recognize Brooks for her role as Taystee, the down-on-her-luck but endlessly lovable and loyal character from Netflix’s hit dramedy Orange is the New Black. Along with television, Brooks is an active theater actor who previously played Sofia on Broadway. Currently, she stars in the Max series, Peacemaker.

9 Colman Domingo as Albert 'Mister' Johnson

Colman Domingo plays Albert 'Mister' Johnson, Celie’s husband, who abuses her throughout their marriage. An unapologetic philanderer, Mister has several affairs throughout their marriage, including one with Shug. He also does everything he can to keep Celie away from Nettie, including hiding Nettie’s letters from her. Over the past decade, Domingo has starred in several acclaimed period pieces, including Lincoln, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. TV fans will recognize him for his role in the teen drama Euphoria as Ali, a recovering drug addict and Rue’s sponsor. Currently, Domingo stars in the lead role of the new Netflix historical civil rights drama Rustin.

8 Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson

Corey Hawkins plays Harpo Johnson, Mister’s eldest son. Unlike his father, he is much more sensitive and unafraid to show his emotions, making his marriage to the unorthodox Sofia a perfect match. However, his father’s domineering influence leads him to mistreat Sofia, causing her to leave him temporarily. Hawkins rose to prominence in 2015 for his portrayal of rap legend Dr Dre, in Straight Outta Compton. Since then, he has starred in BlackKklansman, In The Heights, and The Tragedy of Macbeth. He is currently set to star in an adaptation of the August Wilson play, The Piano Lesson, alongside John David Washington and Samuel L Jackson.

7 H.E.R. as Squeak / Mary Agnes

H.E.R. plays Squeak / Mary Agnes, Harpo’s lover after Sofia leaves. Initially subservient, Squeak undergoes a transformation and eventually demands to be called by her real name, Mary Agnes, as she becomes a singer. Primarily a singer, H.E.R. is no stranger to film as she already became an Oscar winner in 2022 when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for her song 'Fight for You' which was featured in the film Judas & the Black Messiah. This marks her film acting debut.

6 Ciara and Halle Bailey as Nettie Harris

Ciara and Halle Bailey play older and younger Nettie Harris, Celie’s younger sister. Though Mister initially wants to marry her, she runs away and moves to Africa to preach. Though she never forgets about Celie, she has separated them for decades. Independent and generous, her travels speak to her pan-African and anti-imperialist ideals. Ciara gained fame in the early 2000s as a pop singer and has collaborated with artists like Missy Elliott, Ludacris, and Justin Timberlake. This marks her first film since 2012’s That’s My Boy. Also a singer, Halle Bailey’s first major acting role came in the Blackish spinoff Grownish. This year, she gained worldwide fame when she starred in the leading role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

5 Aunjanue Ellis as Mama

Aunjanue Ellis plays Mama, Celie and Nettie’s mother who died young after a prolonged illness. Marked by tragedy, the end of her life is slow and brutal and marks the beginning of a habitual assault on Celie from her stepfather. Throughout the 2010s, Ellis became a recurring character on several TV shows, including The Mentalist and NCIS: Los Angeles. She recently gained critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination when she played Serena and Venus Williams’ mother, Oracene, in King Richard, alongside Will Smith.

4 Jon Batiste as Grady

Jon Batiste plays Grady, Shug’s husband. Though he is loving and not violent, he is an unabashed womanizer who spends his money irresponsibly. His behavior is so erratic that when he begins an affair with Squeak, Shug feels relieved. Primarily a musician, Batiste served as the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 to 2022. He also won an Oscar for composing the score to Pixar’s Soul. He recently starred in the documentary American Symphony, which followed the composer as he gained some of the best recognition of his career and some of the worst personal tragedies when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

3 Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister Johnson

Louis Gossett Jr. plays Ol’ Mister Johnson, Mister’s father. More principled than his son, he disapproves of his son’s affairs and leaves in disgust when he hears that Shug has three illegitimate children. A legend of the stage and screen, Gossett Jr. became only the third Black person to win an Academy Award for his supporting role as the tough but wise drill sergeant in An Officer and a Gentleman. Recently, he starred in the HBO miniseries Watchmen.

2 David Alan Grier as Rev. Samuel Avery

David Alan Grier plays Rev. Samuel Avery, a minister who adopts Celie’s biological children, Olivia and Adam, along with his wife, Corrine. An intelligent and kind man, he remains committed to uplifting black people in the US and Africa, where he eventually moves to do missionary work. Throughout his career, Grier has starred in several popular sitcoms, including Martin and The Carmichael Show. This year he starred in Netflix’s science fiction comedy, They Cloned Tyrone, alongside Jamie Foxx.

1 Deon Cole as Alfonso

Deon Cole plays Alfonso, Celie and Nettie’s stepfather. He is violent with both of his daughters, but Celie is the only one he sexually assaults. Unlike other violent men in the story who change their ways, like Harpo, Alphonso remains an unfeeling abuser. Cole is best known for his role as Charlie Telphy in Blackish. He currently stars in the dark comedy series, Average Joe, about an average plumber who discovers that his deceased father worked for the Russian Mafia.