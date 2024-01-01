A timeless emotional saga, the 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple is a fresh interpretation of the beloved classic. Adapted from Alice Walker’s iconic 1982 novel and the Broadway musical, the film follows Celie Harris (Fantasia Barrino) as she confronts the harsh realities of life, including separation from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey), all while enduring the torment of an abusive husband known simply as Mister (Colman Domingo). Despite the odds against her, Celie discovers an extraordinary strength within the unbreakable bonds of a newfound sisterhood.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by powerhouses Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, The Color Purple comes alive once again on the big screen as a musical cinematic experience. As we delve into the heart and soul of The Color Purple, this budget breakdown unravels the intricate layers that contribute to the magic on screen. From production costs to its performance at the box office, check out what it takes to bring this story to cinemas.

Budget for 'The Color Purple' By Department

The Color Purple reportedly has a staggering budget of around $100 million. As the cast and crew bring this vision to life, here's a rough glimpse into where this amount is invested.

Cast

Currently, the budget for The Color Purple casting isn’t available to the public. However, most recently, Henson made headlines for revealing that despite her numerous acting achievements, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Empire, she continues to be underpaid as a Black actor, and stories are considered to be lesser received by overseas audiences. Alluding to her paycheck from the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Henson previously shared that she pocketed approximately $40,000 from her movie despite her total check netting $150,000. Meanwhile, her fellow co-stars Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett earned millions.

As reported by Variety, Henson shares the gravity of the industry’s pay inequality:

“When you hear someone go, ‘Such and such made $10 million,’ that didn’t make it to their account,” Henson continued. “Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% of what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math.”

Although exact details of the cast’s payment aren’t revealed, Henson’s statement may offer a glimpse into the portion cast members might be getting from the project. To illustrate this even further, ET Online shares that Oprah only received $35,000 for her Oscar-nominated role of Sofia in the 1985 adaptation of The Color Purple. Despite the small amount, Oprah also explained that “it is the best $35,000 I [she’s] ever earned.”

The Color Purple features a lineup of talented actors and musicians, including Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Passing Strange), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead) and Fantasia Barrino (American Idol).

Logistics

According to the Motion Picture Association, The Color Purple contributed over $74.2 million in direct spending to the local economy. This amount includes payments to more than 2,500 local Georgian cast and crew hired for the production. The team also put out additional spending for the following items:

$3.67 million on transportation and car rentals,

$3.5 million on location fees and permits,

$2.2 million on hotels and lodging, and

$1.2 million on local catering for cast and crew.

Filming took place around Greater Atlanta and Savannah for over 81 days. The production of The Color Purple served as an economic powerhouse for Georgia. Film productions in the state generated local employment, supported nearby businesses, and contributed to the overall economic expansion.

The Costs of Promoting 'The Color Purple'

Information on the costs of promoting The Color Purple has yet to be disclosed to the public. However, the popularity of The Color Purple is undeniable. Part of the 2023 film’s success is also influenced by the popularity of the original book itself and its other adaptations.

The 1982 book by Alice Walker was a recipient of the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award for Fiction. The novel received critical acclaim for its exploration of race and gender issues, particularly the experiences of African American women in the early 20th century in the Southern United States. Despite the praise the novel received, the novel was also subject to questionable censorship. Although efforts to ban the book continue, the conversations the novel has raised amongst the public only made it even more popular, prompting Spielberg’s 1985 movie adaptation and the 2005 hit Broadway musical starring Jennifer Hudson.

How Much Did 'The Color Purple' Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

As a rule of thumb, it must make twice its production budget for a film to break even at the box office. In an interview with THR, Oprah said the film costs between $90 million and $100 million to produce. Applying this formula to The Color Purple, the movie likey needs to generate around $200 million globally to recoup its costs.

Although The Color Purple was just released on Christmas, the film seems to be garnering favorable results amongst the public and at the box office. But it’s going to take more than an enormous Christmas Day opening if the movie wants to cover its minimum production costs and be regarded as a successful film.

As a comparison, the 1985 version of The Color Purple by Spielberg had a much smaller budget of $15 million. The film went on to gross over $98.4 million worldwide, approximately six times its initial production budget. The film enjoyed massive success at the box office and remained in U.S. cinemas for 21 weeks (that’s around 4-5 months).

How is 'The Color Purple' Doing at the Box Office?

The Color Purple delivered at the domestic box office on its opening day, exceeding past initial debut projections of $8 million to $10 million. Garnering a whopping $18.5 million, almost double said projections, the film became the second-biggest Christmas ay opening of all time. It has made $50 million at the box office thus far.

The opening day success of The Color Purple goes to show that musical adaptations are still relevant amongst today’s moviegoers. Sharing the same vein as other musical movie productions such as Rent, West Side Story, and Les Misérables, all of which were also released during the holiday season, there’s no denying that musicals yield a certain power during Christmastime. When the season calls for some holiday singing and caroling, audiences can’t help but gravitate towards films that reflect that same musical spirit. Audiences can also expect a bunch of new adaptations arriving in 2024, including Renée Rapp’s Mean Girls releasing mid-January, and the highly-anticipated Wicked: Part One, set to fly into theaters near Thanksgiving.

On top of that, The Color Purple is shown to gain the highest popularity with viewers aged 55 and above, comprising 25% of the audience and offering a 97% rating. The film also attracted a substantial number of female viewers aged 25 and above, making up 62% of the audience and earning a commendable 94% approval. Men aged 25 and above accounted for 21% of the viewership, providing an 86% rating. Following closely were women under 25, comprising 14% of the audience and giving it a 91% rating. The smallest demographic was men under 25, constituting 4%, yet they still expressed strong approval with an 89% rating.

Comparisons to 'The Color Purple'

In addition to The Color Purple, two other Warner Bros. productions dominated the box office simultaneously: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka. Despite securing a top position on Christmas Day, Aquaman 2 had a modest opening with only $10.6 million, marking one of the lowest debuts in the history of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Although the film has yet to surpass the $80 million milestone in the domestic market within its first ten days of release, it found salvation in international markets, earning $173 million globally.

Meanwhile, the musical film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, secured an opening revenue of $10.4 million. The movie demonstrated exceptional performance on the worldwide box office stage, amassing a total of $386.9 million, surpassing its $125 million budget. Wonka serves as the fantasy prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, following a young Willy Wonka (Chalamet) who aspires to open a candy shop in a city controlled by crooked chocolatiers infamous for corrupt ways.

Other films released during Christmastime include the kids' animated movie Migration, which experienced an underwhelming box office debut, raking in only $12 million domestically. George Clooney's film The Boys in the Boat is projected to gross approximately $11 million over the extended weekend. The Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell rom-com Anyone But You enjoyed an encouraging performance in domestic cinemas, garnering $27 million stateside. A24's The Iron Claw is expected to make a domestic total exceeding the $18 million mark, while Michael Mann's Ferrari is set to garner $10 million since its debut on Christmas Day.