Audiences will soon be able to bring home the newest iteration of The Color Purple, as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has set digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release dates for the musical remake. Beginning on January 16, the film will be available to rent ($19.99 USD) or own ($24.99 USD) on Premium Digital platforms including Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and more. Physical formats go on sale beginning March 12 in stores and online.

The Premium Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray formats of The Color Purple will include a handful of bonus features for viewers to enjoy. "Creating The Color Purple: A Bold New Take on the Beloved Classic" will delve into the journey of bringing the musical to life from Alice Walker's novel of the same name. "Hell Yes! The Iconic Characters of The Color Purple" will see the cast and creative team discuss the characters and how they created a lasting impact in different respects. "In The Flow: Creating The Color Purple’s Biggest Musical Moments" offers rehearsal footage of the team working to perfect the film's musical numbers. Finally, "A Story For Me: The Legacy of The Color Purple" will focus on Walker's novel, Steven Spielberg's 1985 film, and the 2005 Broadway musical and their enduring relevance.

Adapted by Marcus Gardley and directed by Blitz Bazawule, The Color Purple begins with a young Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) torn away from her sister, Nettie, (Halle Bailey) and forced to marry the cruel man known as Mister (Colman Domingo) and care for his children. After endless abuse by Mister, an adult Celie (Fantasia Barrino) finds support with her stepdaughter Sofia (Danielle Brooks) and a singer named Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson) until she can be reunited with Nettie. Additional cast includes Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Ciara, Jon Batiste, and Louis Gossett Jr., among others.

The Color Purple made its theatrical debut on December 25, 2023, and swiftly made its presence known. Upon its release, the film garnered $18.15 million at the domestic box office. It became the second-highest grossing Christmas opening, preceded by the 2009 Sherlock Holmes. Since its release, The Color Purple has earned approximately $58.5 million domestically. As other anticipated titles release, its numbers have gone down significantly, with its most recent weekend haul at approximately $2.56 million.

The Color Purple heads to PVOD on January 16, with physical formats on sale beginning March 12. In the meantime, tickets are still available for theatrical showings.

