The Big Picture Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new featurette for The Color Purple, a new take on the 1985 classic film based on the Alice Walker novel.

The featurette explores how the new film will honor previous versions while offering a fresh experience for viewers.

The all-star cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, and H.E.R., among others. The film is set to premiere on December 25.

Warner Bros. Pictures has just released a new featurette for its upcoming film The Color Purple. The new film, which is set to release on Christmas day, is a new take on the 1985 classic film, which was itself based on the iconic Alice Walker novel of the same name. Featuring input from the film's stars along with the film's producer, Oprah Winfrey, the new featurette brings viewers a new look into the soaring joy and heart-wrenching drama of the upcoming musical film.

A New Take on a Classic

Released in 1985, Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple quickly became a classic. The film, which starred an ensemble cast including Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and Margaret Avery among others, told the story of two sisters named Cellie and Nettie who are forced to separate following Cellie's marriage to the cruel Albert Johnson. The film, based on the novel by Alice Walker, is told over the course of several decades and is a sprawling family drama and coming-of-age film that explores issues of gender and race in the 20th-century South. The story was later made into a Broadway musical, which garnered multiple prizes and universal praise from critics and audiences alike.

The new featurette explores how the new film, directed by Blitz Bazawule, will honor the previous iterations of the story while creating a whole new experience for audiences. The featurette starts with an introduction from Oprah Winfrey, a producer on the new film and star of the 1985 classic. She begins by describing the importance of The Color Purple on her life and work. The featurette features interviews with Oprah along with the film's director and cast along with clips from the new film.

Image via Warner Bros.

The new film features an all-star cast including Taraji P. Henson, Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino in her film debut.

The film features a screenplay by Marcus Gardley. The film is based on the Alice Walker novel, the musical stage play, the book, and the musical stage play, which was written by Marsha Norman. Music and lyrics were written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The film was produced by Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple is set to premiere in North America on December 25. Check out the featurette below: