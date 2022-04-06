Yesterday, it was revealed that the latest adaptation of The Color Purple has begun shooting! The news came in the form of a post on the Instagram page of Dan Laustsen, the film’s cinematographer. The new adaptation was first announced back in 2018, but now we are one step closer to that December 20, 2023 release date.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. The novel tells the story of the struggles of a Black southern woman over the course of four decades. The novel was first adapted into a film in 1985, directed by Steven Spielberg with the script being written by Menno Meyjes, which was nominated for eleven Academy Awards. Then in 2005, the novel was adapted into a Tony-winning stage musical on Broadway, with a Tony-winning revival being put on in 2015. This new film is set to be an adaptation of the musical.

The picture, announcing the start of shooting, was very simply a picture of the film slate with Lausten captioning it with “Day #1”. Lausten is a Danish cinematographer who is likely best known for his collaborations with Guillermo del Toro. The pair have worked together on del Toro’s three most recent films in Crimson Peak, The Shape of Water, and Nightmare Alley, the latter two getting Lausten both Academy Award nominations and BAFTA nominations. He has also served as cinematographer on John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

The new film features an all-star cast that mixes award-winning musicians with award-winning actors in what is sure to make a powerful film. Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier are among the stars. The film is being directed by Blitz Bazawule, who has previously co-directed the Beyonce visual album Black is King, which is streaming now on DIsney+. The script has been written by Marcus Gardley (The Chi) based on Walker’s novel and Marsha Norman’s musical book.

Spielberg will be returning to serve as a producer on this film, as will Oprah Winfrey, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the 1985 film. Other producers will include Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones with executive producers Adam Fell, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Walker and her daughter Rebecca Walker will also serve as executive producers.

This new musical adaptation of The Color Purple is slated to be released in theaters on December 20, 2023. Check out Lausten's picture announcing the start of shooting below:

