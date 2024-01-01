Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 2023's 'The Color Purple'

Blitz Bazawule's musical remake of The Color Purple is sweeping audiences off their feet. Since its U.S. release on Christmas Day 2023, the film has already broken records by winning the Christmas Day box office, becoming the first non-franchise film to do so since 2014. A musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Bazawule's version differs significantly from the original Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 film in style, tone, and creative liberties. The film, however, is still faithful to Walker's decades-long story about Celie, a Black American woman who endured tragic events in her life and showed immense resilience. In the 2023 adaptation, American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino takes the lead as Celie (played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in Celie's youth), alongside Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, taking on the mantle from Spielberg's Whoopi Goldberg's Celie (also played by Desreta Jackson as young Celie) and Margaret Avery as Shug Avery. While drawing from the same source material, Bazawule's The Color Purple is distinctly different from Spielberg's 1985 classic film.

Blitz Bazawule Gives 'The Color Purple' a Broadway Makeover

Blitz Bazawule's vibrant re-imagining of Alice Walker's seminal novel diverges significantly from Spielberg's in tone and style, most notably, Bazawule's addition of musical numbers, drawing inspiration from the Broadway musical adaptation of the novel. Swathed in music and bathed in Bazawule's signature visual splendor, the film isn't just a remake, it's a reorchestration of Celie's powerful journey. While Spielberg's version is geared more towards conventional drama, Bazawule morphs The Color Purple into an immersive period musical extravaganza. Bazawule's The Color Purple isn't just a film replicating the stage version. It trims some stage numbers, inserts fresh ones, and weaves captivating character drama between the music. Ballads like "Sister" uplift Celie's spirit, bluesy laments like "Push" echo her pain, and celebratory numbers like "The Color Purple" ignite a defiant spark of liberation. Bazawule isn't afraid to depart from the Broadway score though, he introduces new songs like "Mama's House," a haunting homespun song that delves into Nettie's yearning for home, and "Consolation Prize," a darkly ironic duet between Sofia and Harpo. By retaining some of the songs in Spielberg's The Color Purple, most notably, and gladly so, the stunning Shug Avery's "Miss Celie's Blues (Sister)", Blitz Bazawule's version capitalizes on what worked for the original iteration.

Blitz Bazawule's 'The Color Purple' Significanly Changes Celie and Nettie's Stories

Spielberg's 1985 The Color Purple unflinchingly exposes Celie's descent into brutality. From her abusive father's clutches in her childhood home to the oppressive confines of Mister's (Colman Domingo) domain, she endures a relentless stream of cruelty. The camera lingers on the faces of not just Mister, a chilling symbol of patriarchal violence, but even his children, who become unwitting perpetrators in this domestic tragedy. Their taunts, laughter, and gleeful participation in Mister's abuse paint a bleak picture of innocence corrupted by the cycle of violence. In contrast, Bazawule's film deliberately minimizes the presence of Mister's children. This artistic choice softens the visual intensity of Celie's suffering, offering a less explicit portrayal of her torment, and, ultimately, a more hopeful Celie. While some might view this as a dilution of the narrative's raw power, Bazawule compensates by amplifying the emotional impact through his signature musicality. Soulful ballads like "Push" and "Mama's House" delve into Celie's pain with poignant lyrics and powerful vocals, allowing viewers to experience her anguish even without the graphic depictions.

Both the 1985 and the 2023 adaptations of the novel give voice to Nettie's (Halle Bailey) journey, but Bazawule's adaptation chooses a more selective approach compared to Spielberg's detailed exploration. Spielberg's film delves into the intimate bond between the sisters, showcasing intricate details about their relationship, like Nettie's pivotal role in teaching Celie to read, which in itself becomes a driving force of the film. "I'll write to you," Nettie says in Spielberg's version, as she bids her sister goodbye amid Mister's storm, which becomes Celie's lifeline beyond her oppressive confines. Nettie teaching Celie is missing in Bazawule's film. Spielberg fearlessly expands upon Nettie's life in Africa, depicting her life away. In the Africa sequence, Spielberg's The Color Purple revisits education through scenes about Celie's children and their interaction with local communities. These scenes not only strengthen their connection but also highlight the transformative power of education at the time. Bazawule, on the other hand, after a brief intro into Nettie's childhood bond with Celie, changes gears and focuses on Nettie's adult life, primarily through glimpses shared between Celie and Shug from the letters rather than direct encounters. Of note, the scenes from the African experience are missing. Ultimately, Spielberg's detailed exploration fosters intimacy and understanding, while Bazawule's selective focus prioritizes emotional resonance and highlights the impact of Nettie's strength on Celie's journey.

2023's 'The Color Purple' Doesn't Shy Away From Celie and Shug's Romance

Another pivotal point of departure lies in the portrayal of Celie and Shug Avery's complex bond. Unlike Spielberg's 1985 adaptation, which subtly hinted at their growing emotional and physical intimacy while shying away from going full-blown, Bazawule's 2023 film embraces the full spectrum of their relationship, drawing inspiration from the novel's uncensored exploration of queer relationships. In the new film, Fantasia Barrino's Celie and Taraji P. Henson's Shug Avery—unlike Whoopi Goldberg and Margaret Avery's characters in the 1985 adaptation—make no secret of their romantic relationship. This bold choice aligns with the Broadway musical's unapologetic celebration of queer love, and according to Entertainment Weekly, reflects Alice Walker's vision for the story. Spielberg himself acknowledged the limitations of his adaptation, stating, "There were certain things in the [lesbian] relationship between Shug Avery and Celie that were finely detailed in Alice’s book, that I didn’t feel could get a [PG-13] rating." In Bazawule's adaptation, there is no doubt about Celie and Shug's romantic relationship.

Similarly, Sofia, a fiery beacon of rebellion against oppression, burns with a different intensity in each film. In Spielberg's version, Oprah Winfrey imbues her with a stoic resilience, simmering anger barely contained beneath a mask of defiance. She's a warrior, facing Mister's tyranny head-on, her spirit unbroken even after brutal beatings and imprisonment. Bazawule's Danielle Brooks, however, ignites the stage with raw, uninhibited fury. Her Sofia crackles with volatility, erupting in fiery outbursts like the costly slap against a white man that lands her in jail. Yet, Bazawule lingers on the vulnerability beneath the rage, showcasing a softer side in scenes like Celie's tender jail visit — which isn't in Spielberg's 1985 film. Spielberg's Sofia stands alone, a lone oak weathering the storm deserted by her people, except for that one grocery scene, but even before then, Celie initially advocates for Harpo to beat her. Bazawule's Sofia finds strength in the roots of sisterhood. Both portraits resonate deeply, each capturing a facet of the complex diamond that is Sofia's strength, perhaps a reminder that the fight for freedom often demands resilience in both its quiet and explosive forms.

Blitz Bazawule's 'The Color Purple' Introduces New Characters

Another shift is in Bazawule's The Color Purple introducing new characters in comparison to Spielberg's adaptation. Chief among them is Celie's mother, a specter from the past brought to life by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. She is depicted in flashbacks and visions, showcasing Celie's early life, and adding a layer of poignant familial complexity to her journey. In the 1985 adaptation, Celie's mother is only referenced in conversations and is long dead when the film begins. Equally unexpected is Whoopi Goldberg's cameo as the midwife who assists with Celie's childbirth. In the original film, there is no midwife, and Nettie helps Celie deliver her second baby.

In yet another departure from Spielberg's version, Bazawule silences Celie's narration, a near-full character in its own right. But rather than leaving an empty void, Bazawule paints Celie's inner world through a vibrant symphony of song and dance. Through this musical tapestry, Celie not only tells her story but also embodies it. Her struggles manifest in the grit of soulful ballads, her joy erupts in the infectious rhythm of celebratory numbers. Bazawule's film translates Celie's journey into a language of music and movement, offering a fresh and visceral way to experience her emotional landscape.

Bazawule's The Color Purple isn't merely a remake, it's a vibrant reorchestration of Celie's powerful journey. Its unique blend of music, visual flair, and artistic choices offers a fresh perspective while remaining faithful to Walker's core message of resilience and sisterhood. Some may prefer the rawness and intimacy of Spielberg's 1985 film, but Bazawule's bold adaptation pushes boundaries, celebrates queer love, and amplifies the emotional resonance through its musicality. It is a mix of the best versions of both Spielberg's adaptation and the Broadway musical. Ultimately, both films are a testament to Walker's timeless story, enriching its legacy by offering diverse interpretations that continue to resonate with audiences across generations. Whether you're a longtime fan of The Color Purple or a newcomer, Bazawule's musical adaptation is one that rings in your ears long after you have seen the film.

