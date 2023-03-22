Steven Spielberg's 1985 film The Color Purple drove fans to tears of heartbreak, anger, and victory. The film, which was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, portrayed the adversity and triumph of Celie Harris, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and other black women in the south in the early 1900s. It's a story of black female struggle, with elements that still hold true today in modern America. The film was adapted from Alice Walker's 1982 novel of the same name, which also laid the ground for the 2005 Broadway musical adaptation, written by playwright Marsha Norman. It is a poignant and important story, personal to many, that is being retold in the form of a musical cinematic experience coming to theaters late next year. It's time for Celie Harris to triumph again.

1985's The Color Purple was life-changing for both fans and those involved. Oprah Winfrey was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the film, and she credits the movie for her current success. The Broadway musical, first performed in 2005 and then again in 2015, was nominated for eleven Tony awards in 2006, winning one, and won two Tony awards in 2016. Though both adaptations were based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the new film adaptation will be based on the Broadway musical. The new Color Purple boasts a star-studded cast, including the likes of Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), and Taraji P. Henson (Empire). The Color Purple is a favorite for many black women across America; watching it provides an intimate and cathartic experience for most. And, with the brilliant cast and crew behind 2023's new film, it looks like Celie's story will yet again provide a magical cinematic encounter, leaving fans in awe.

The Color Purple is coming as a Christmas gift to fans this year, premiering in theaters on December 20, 2023. Seeing as the Broadway musical pulled in $103 million in its first year, the new film will most likely delight audiences in record numbers. It's the perfect film to see for Christmas, evoking feelings of gratitude and reminding viewers of their own stories of adversity and strength. It collects the personal struggles of Black women everywhere into one moving tale about empowerment. This new Color Purple has a cast that is sure to deliver heart-wrenching performances. Theater floors will be slicked with tears.

Is There a Trailer for The Color Purple?

There is no trailer for The Color Purple, as the film is still in production. Dan Laustsen, The Color Purple's cinematographer, announced the start of filming through an Instagram post back in April 2022, pictured below.

It is said that the new film will be unlike the original, utilizing elements of magical realism to explore the imagination of the main character, Celie Harris. Winfrey says they're doing things differently this time around, and "This ain't your mama's Color Purple." If fans can't wait for the new theatrical release, they can take to HBO Max for the 1985 film. Here are trailers for 1985'sThe Color Purple and the Broadway musical:

What Is the Plot of The Color Purple?

The Color Purple is the coming-of-age tale of Celie Harris and the tribulations she endures during her life in the early twentieth-century U.S. South. At fourteen, she is impregnated by her father, and after giving birth he takes the baby away. She is then given to Albert "Mister" Johnson for marriage, separated from her sister Nettie, whom she is tremendously close to. Mister beats Celie into submission and bans Nettie from their home, proclaiming that Celie will never see her sister again. Though Celie tells Nettie to write, Mister forbids Celie from touching the mailbox. Over decades, Celie lives a life of domestic imprisonment but meets a number of empowering women along the way, whose own stories are also impertinent to the plot. When Celie finally breaks away from Mister, cursing him in the process, her character only soars from there, and viewers are met with an exceptionally happy ending.

The woes that Celie perseveres by inciting anger in solidarity and empathy for her timid nature. But the bonds that are made are endearing, and viewers will find themselves laughing and awing through their tears. Both adaptations in the past stuck to the same major plot points, producing a lifetime of both beauty and sorrow in the span of a few hours.

Who Is Starring in The Color Purple?

Fans anticipating the new Color Purple will be absolutely pleased with the astounding cast, seeing a couple of the Broadway members returning for the big screen. American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who served as a replacement for Celie in the original Broadway production, is coming back for the lead role. Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks is reclaiming her role as strong-willed Sofia, who she also played in the 2015 Broadway revival. Empire's Taraji P. Henson will be assuming the role of Mister's longtime lover, the famous Shug Avery, with Colman Domingo (Euphoria) playing heavy-handed Albert "Mister" Johnson. Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), plays young Nettie Harris, with Ciara as her adult counterpart. Corey Hawkins (In the Heights) is Mister's son, Harpo, and Louis Gossett Jr. (Roots) is Mister's father, Ol' Mister Johnson. R&B singer H.E.R. is assuming the role of Harpo's girlfriend, Mary "Squeak" Agnes, and David Alan Grier (In Living Color) will portray Reverend Samuel Avery, Shug's estranged father.

Other talented cast members include Phylicia Mpasi as young Celie, Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) as Mama, Tamela J. Mann as First Lady, Dean Cole (Black-ish) as Alfonso, Stephen Hill as Henry "Buster" Broadnax, Elizabeth Marvel (Burn After Reading) as Miss Millie, and Jon Batiste as Grady. Many of the cast members are well-known singers and musicians, making for a hit musical film that is sure to blow audiences away.

Who Is Making The Color Purple?

Warner Bros. Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are the major studios behind the film, bringing Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey back to the film as producers. Quincy Jones, who composed the score for the 1985 film, is also producing, along with Scott Sanders, who produced the 2005 Broadway show. Other executive producers include Alice Walker, author of the 1982 novel, and her daughter Rebecca Walker, as well as Adam Fell, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Blitz Bazawule (Black is King) is directing the film, which Marcus Gardley wrote. And, as mentioned before, Dan Laustsen serves as the film's cinematographer. The production crew is made up of such visionaries, and 2023's The Color Purple will be an unbelievable cinematic experience.