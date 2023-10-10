The Big Picture The Color Purple is returning to the big screen with a new adaptation directed by Blitz Bazawule, featuring Fantasia Barrino and Ciara as the older versions of the two sisters, Celie and Nettie.

The trailer highlights the central story of Celie's journey and coming-of-age after her sister is taken away by her husband. The film will use music as a narrative tool to express the characters' struggles.

Halle Bailey, known for her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, will portray the younger Nettie Harris.

A second trailer for The Color Purple has been released by Warner Bros., providing a sneak peek at the upcoming musical directed by Blitz Bazawule. Two sisters Black sisters struggle to find their way back to each other after being separated in their youth. The older versions of the siblings will be portrayed by Fantasia Barrino and Ciara will be in charge of portraying Celie Harris-Johnson and Nettie Harris, respectively. A timeless classic is about to be introduced to a new generation of viewers.

The new trailer presents the premise of the story, primarily following Celie's coming-of-age story after her sister is taken from her by her domineering husband (Colman Domingo), whom she does not love. The project produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey will feature music at the core of its narrative, setting the stage for the characters to express their struggles through song. As they get older, Nettie and Celie are seen exploring a world that isn't always welcoming towards them, with the pair trying to explore their talent while facing the brutal and racist reality of the time period.

Since the story of the Harris sisters will be explored from the time when they were young, one of the biggest stars from this year will be seen as another version of Nettie. After dancing under the sea as Ariel in this summer's The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey will portray the younger version of Nettie Harris, complimenting Ciara's performance as her older counterpart. The actress will bring her musical talents to The Color Purple, as her character is separated from a younger Celie played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

'The Color Purple' for a New Generation

Image via Warner Bros.

This wouldn't be the first time Spielberg is involved with an adaptation of the musical based on the book by Alice Walker. In 1985, the filmmaker directed his own big-screen version of the timeless story, with Whoopi Goldberg portraying Celie and Akosua Busia playing Nettie. The film went on to earn eleven nominations at the Academy Awards, but in a rare historical statistic, didn't manage to win in any single category. With the caliber of talent behind the new version of the musical, The Color Purple may finally receive the awards recognition it deserves. Filling out the cast are Daniel Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Corey Hawkins (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., and more.

You can check out the new trailer for The Color Purple below before the movie premieres in theaters on Christmas Day: