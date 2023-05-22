This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Warner Bros. has officially released the first trailer for their new version of the timeless classic, The Color Purple. The upcoming film will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, and it will tell the story of a young woman of color struggling in America during the early 1900s. Nettie (Halle Bailey) and Celie (Phylicia Mpasi) star as two young sisters who find themselves in a very unfavorable position due to the discriminatory society they live in. The pair constantly dreams about having a new life for themselves, one that allows them to chase their dreams and feel like they belong.

In the trailer, Nettie can be seen talking to her sister about how life can change, and how in other countries people of color are treated better. Through a beautiful montage of different set pieces that will be present in the film, the power of Bazawule's cinematography shines through, giving audiences a taste of spectacular musical numbers and emotional sequences featuring a powerful cast. Fantasia will be in charge of portraying the older version of Celie, while the older version of Nettie will be played by Ciara. By releasing the project at the end of the year, the studio is positioning it to be a strong contender during the next awards season.

In 1985, Steven Spielberg directed the first cinematic adaptation of the story, where Whoopi Goldberg played Celie and Akosua Busia played Nettie. The movie managed to earn eleven Academy Awards nominations, in a criminal run where it didn't take home any of the awards it was nominated for. The controversial result is notable within Oscars history due to how uncommon it is for a single film to be nominated in many different categories without managing to win a single statue. Nevertheless, it was a success at the box office, as it danced its way into people's hearts.

Halle Bailey Is Busy Singing Under the Sea

Before she can be seen exploring life in Blitz Bazawule's upcoming feature, Halle Bailey can be seen in theatres this week in Disney's live-action adaptation of their animated classic, The Little Mermaid. As the new version of Ariel, Bailey plays a young woman who is ready to explore the human world, but is warned against doing so by her father due to how dangerous it can be. The musical features all of the major songs from the original production, and it even includes a couple of new ones that were written exclusively for this project. As proven time and time again, Halle Bailey is a powerhouse that can sing her heart out in different performances.

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25. Check out the trailer below: