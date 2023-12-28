The Big Picture Whoopi Goldberg, who played Celie in the original 1985 film, makes a cameo appearance in the new musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

While Winfrey considered making a cameo herself, she decided against it because she felt it would be distracting.

The new adaptation of The Color Purple has been well-received, earning $25 million at the box office after two days.

Fans of 1985's The Color Purple may have noticed a familiar face in a key scene of the film's new musical adaptation. Oprah Winfrey explained how the original movie's star ended up in the remake - and why she, herself, did not. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey (who starred in the original and produced the remake) explained why Whoopi Goldberg turns up in the new film, playing a birthing specialist who helps Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) deliver her second child.

Goldberg played Celie in the 1985 film, and Winfrey "just thought it was a wonderful Easter egg for audiences who have appreciated the film over the years, for the diehards. And we also thought it was a lovely homage to Whoopi." However, none of the original's other cast appears in the film, not even Winfrey herself, although she considered it. As she explains:

"Actually, I thought about it, it would’ve been good in the church scene, but I thought it would also be distracting when Sofia is getting married that if the old original Sofia was just one of the people in the church, and then they were shooting that in the middle of Georgia when COVID was [spreading] like, ‘OK, well I ain’t sitting in that church all day anyway'. And also I just think it’s more special that it’s just Whoopi."

Whoopi Goldberg's Iconic Career

Standup comedian Whoopi Goldberg made her film debut in Steven Spielberg's 1985 adaptation of The Color Purple, and won instant acclaim, garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1990 for her role in Ghost, becoming the second Black woman to win an acting Oscar — and the first in fifty years, after Hattie McDaniel won for Gone With the Wind. She currently serves as one of the hosts of daytime talk show The View, and continues to act; she will next be seen alongside Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro in Ezra, and as Wild West mail carrier Stagecoach Mary in Mario Van Peebles' Outlaw Posse. She recently returned to another of her most memorable roles, appearing in the second season of Star Trek: Picard as advice-dispensing alien bartender Guinan.

An adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, which was itself an adaptation of Alice Walker's 1982 novel, The Color Purple was released on Christmas Day. It has performed well at the box office, earning $25 million USD after two days of release; that makes it the most successful Christmas Day release since 2009's Sherlock Holmes. Critics have also lavished praise upon the movie, which currently has an 86% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes; in his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime found that the film's musical format worked well for some of its cast of characters, but "doesn’t do the character of Celie any favors".

Directed by Blitz Bazawule and starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins, The Color Purple is in theaters now.

The Color Purple is in theaters now.