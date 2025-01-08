Nearly half a year since it celebrated its debut in Japanese cinemas, The Colors Within is gearing up for its U.S. release on January 24. With tickets going on sale today, we’re excited to give eager audiences a closer look at the film that has already made an impressive impact, earning a perfect 100% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Through Collider's exclusive sneak peek, fans are invited to step into the vibrant world created by filmmaker Naoko Yamada and feast their eyes on the latest title to make its way into cinemas thanks to Toho.

Our first look dips into one of the movie’s many musical moments when Totsuko (voiced by Libby Rue) sits down behind her keyboard to record a song she’s been working on. Thrilled with what she’s come up with in such a short amount of time, she sends the sample off to her two friends, who are just as impressed with Totsuko as she is with herself. The catchy tune quickly comes together at their next jam session, with the trio filling out all the parts and bringing the song to life.

Before she followed her passion for songwriting — one that she didn’t even know she had — teenager Totsuko was learning more about another impressive and unique ability after she discovered that she could see people as colors. The exciting yet bizarre skill leads Totsuko to interact with a fellow classmate, whose personal color catches her attention. The pair strike up a friendship, with Totsuko inadvertently adding her budding piano skills to a musical trio. Filling out the main vocal cast alongside Rue is Kylie McNeill, who previously voiced the titular character in the English-language version of Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle, and Eddy Lee (Mavka: The Forest Song). The larger ensemble includes Eileen Stevens (Pokémon Black & White), Hinano Kuzukawa (Shōgun), Eden Harker (General Hospital), Maxine Wanderer (The Blacklist) and Lani Minella (The Queen’s Corgi).

What Else Does Toho Have on the Way?

Revered animation studio Toho serves as the distributor for The Colors Within, and is the parent company of the film's production studio, Science Saru. While the last year saw the successful arrivals of titles like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, 2025 looks just as promising with Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales and The Exit 8 both set to welcome their releases.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at The Colors Within above and see it in cinemas on January 24. Those in the New York City area will want to keep their eyes peeled at their screenings as director Naoko Yamada is set to make appearances at a handful of events.