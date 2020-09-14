‘The Comedy Store’ Trailer Promises a Hilarious, Star-Studded Showtime Docuseries

Showtime has released the trailer for its upcoming docuseries The Comedy Store, which chronicles the evolution of comedy from within the walls of the legendary L.A. club.

Directed and executive produced by Mike Binder (Reign Over Me), who started at the Store as a doorman before rising to main stage performer, the five-part series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at the iconic club on the Sunset Strip.

The Comedy Store features never-seen-before footage of trailblazers like Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison and Freddie Prinze, as well as interviews with David Letterman, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, Andrew Dice Clay, Joe Rogen, Whitney Cummings, Jimmy Walker, Michael Keaton, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Maron, Damon Wayans, Bill Burr and Byron Allen, among others.

As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture’s great laboratories that forever changed comedy and, for many, provided a launching pad to stardom in film and television. Legions of legendary performers cut their teeth doing stand-up at The Store on Sunset while being mentored by its tough but nurturing gatekeeper Mitzi Shore. Loved by most, hated by some, but respected by all, Shore “changed the way comedy was presented. The Store is her legacy. It’s the epicenter of stand-up comedy in the world,” said Binder, who aims to showcase the ups and downs of The Store’s textured history.

Binder executive produced The Comedy Store alongside Emmy winner Mike Tollin (The Last Dance), Jon Weinbach, Paul Young and Peter Shore, while MSM’s Jonathan Vogler produced the show with Adam Eget, the creative director of the Comedy Store. The series will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m.

Personally, I’ve always loved going to the Comedy Store, because even on an off-night, you’re still guaranteed to have some laughs. There’s something romantic about being inside the building, which plays in your sense of nostalgia as soon as you walk through its doors and see all the famous signatures on the wall. I can’t wait to dive into this series, so check out the trailer below, and click here for our list of the year’s best comedies so far.