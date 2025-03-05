Movie musicals and musical comedies can sometimes be considered too schmaltzy, too kitsch, or even get branded as too unrealistic (because people don't break out in song in real life?). But they are also fun. So very fun. Rarely does someone leave the cinema having seen a movie musical without a smile on their face. The nature of the genre is simply to be fun. It helps when films of such quality as Wicked, West Side Story, and The Sound of Music are produced too, creating a great synergy between art and entertainment.

But every musical comedy can be considered a dreary tragedy when it's compared to The Commitments, the riotous 1991 film by British director Alan Parker, the master of versatility. Few films have been as fun as this story of a wannabe band manager from Dublin, Ireland and his establishment of a soul band in the vein of African-American music from the '50s and '60s. Adapting the novel by acclaimed Irish writer Roddy Doyle, the story is set in Dublin in the 1980s and captures a version of the city that most definitely no longer exists. In capturing that time and place, Parker created one of the most entertaining films not just of the '90s, but of all time.

What Happens in 'The Commitments'?