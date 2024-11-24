Even though Liam Neeson (Absolution) has already announced that he's planning to retire from the world of action filmmaking, the Irish star has a legacy of action movies that we'll always be able to revisit whenever we feel like witnessing his very particular set of skills. Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, though, there's one less title you'll be able to watch after December 3. The streamer announced that 2018 action-thriller The Commuter is leaving the catalog before 2024 wraps.

In the story, Neeson plays Michael MacCauley, a retired NYPD officer who now works as an insurance agent and has become used to a very simple routine of commuting from the Hudson Line from Tarrytown to Grand Central Terminal by train. His life is turned upside down when he suddenly loses his job and meets a mysterious woman on the train. The woman recruits him to do a simple job of finding a passenger who allegedly stole something. If he does the job, he'll be paid $100,000. When he starts to wonder if he should do it, he quickly discovers he really doesn't have a choice.

There's a reason why the Liam Neeson action movies keep coming out: audiences love them. The Commuter was a perfect example, with almost $120 million raked in at the box office against a modest $30 million budget. The excellent cast also helped propel audiences to become more and more engaged, featuring industry heavyweights like Vera Farmiga (The Nun II), Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring film series), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) and a pre-Midsommar and pre-MCU Florence Pugh (We Live in Time).

'The Commuter' Was the Fourth Collaboration Between Neeson and Jaume Collet-Serra

Despite the good reception at the box office, The Commuter didn't get the best response from critics. The movie earned a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics like Jordan Mintzer from The Hollywood Reporter calling it "totally forgettable" and without "any real psychological depth." Adam White from Daily Telegraph, however, pointed out that "we don't see movies like The Commuter for logical plots or quality acting," but rather because we want "90-minute roller coaster rides."

The Commuter was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also helmed several blockbusters like Black Adam, and Jungle Cruise and several Liam Neeson action flicks like Run All Night, Non-Stop, and Unknown. The screenplay was written by Byron Willinger (Creepshow), Philip de Blasi (The Crossing), and Ryan Engle (Rampage).

You can stream The Commuter on Netflix until December 3. Check out the trailer below:

