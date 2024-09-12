Six years and nine months after The Commuter, starring Florence Pugh, hit theaters nationwide, Prime Video has added the thriller to its catalog, taking fans back to the superstar’s early career days. Pugh starred as Gwen in The Commuter, with the legendary Liam Neeson leading the movie as Michael MacCauley. Other stars involved in the movie were Vera Farmiga as Joanna, Patrick Wilson as Alex Murphy, Jonathan Banks as Walt, Sam Neill as Captain David Hawthorne with Damson Idris and Letitia Wright in smaller roles as Special Agent Denys and Jules Skateboarder, respectively.

Although the 2018 movie may have fallen out of popular rotation, it grossed $119 million worldwide against a $30 million budget when it was released. The action thriller currently holds a 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 218 reviews, with critics describing the movie’s cast as “better than its workmanlike script.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Byron Willinger, Philip de Blasi, and Ryan Engle, The Commuter follows a man who is unsuspectingly recruited into a murder conspiracy after meeting a mysterious woman while on his daily commute. It premiered in New York City on January 8, 2018, and was theatrically released in the U.S. four days later by Lionsgate. StudioCanal also released the film on January 19 in the U.K.

Florence Pugh Has Become a Blockbuster Star Since 'The Commuter'

Close

Since Pugh starred in The Commuter her career has soared to grand new heights, with her landing major roles in blockbusters like Black Widow, Dune: Part Two, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The reputable movie star also earned an Academy Award nomination for starring as Amy March in the period drama Little Women. But before all these, Pugh made her acting debut in 2014 in The Falling and eventually gained recognition in 2016 for her leading role in Lady Macbeth, which won her a British Independent Film Award.

Most recently, Pugh starred opposite Andrew Garfield in John Crowley's romantic drama We Live in Time, which premiered at the TIFF this month and will drop in U.K. theaters in January 2025. The movie has already attracted a strong Rotten Tomatoes rating, earning an 88% score after positive reviews from critics. Subsequently, Pugh will reprise the role of Yelena Belova in the 2025 movie Thunderbolts.

The Commuter is currently streaming on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO