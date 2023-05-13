The Company You Keep, Alaska Daily, and Big Sky have all been cancelled by ABC, Variety has reported. The cancellation comes as many series failed to gather enough audience. This is the second round of striking out series this year, coming from the network. Earlier in January the giant cancelled a plethora of series like 61st Street, Demascus, and more for similar reasons.

Based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, The Company You Keep follows Milo Ventimiglia as con man Charlie Nicoletti and Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer. As opposites attract, Charlie is in debt to a crime boss, while Emma is attempting to track the same person. As the two fall for each other while facing a common enemy they’re unknowingly on a collision course professionally. The series was a high-profile launch for ABC but failed to find an audience upon its February premiere this year. The show averaged under 4 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings through the end of April.

Along with Ventimiglia, and Kim, the series also cast William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, and Polly Draper as Fran. The series is created by Julia Cohen, who also wrote the pilot and served as executive producer and co-showrunner along with Phil Klemmer. Ventimiglia served as executive producer alongside Russ Cundiff, Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman.

Image via ABC

Alaska Daily and Big Sky Also Suffered the Same Fate

The Hilary Swank-starring Alaska Daily premiered last fall with much publicity given the Oscar-winning lead talent as well as creator and fellow Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy. The series follows Swank as Eileen, an award-winning investigative journalist from New York, who after her fall from grace moves to Alaska in pursuit of a clean start both personally and professionally. Since its October premiere last year through the end of April this year, the series averaged around 5.3 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

Along with Swank the series also casts Grace Dove as her friend and fellow journalist Roz, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna, and Craig Frank as Austin.

Big Sky, based on the books by CJ Box, ran for three seasons before the cancellation. The final season was subtitled Deadly Trails which premiered back in September 2022. The final season of crime drama saw Cassie and Dewell with newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen solving a new mystery when a local backcountry trip goes awry.

The series cast Katheryn Winnick as Jenny, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis, and J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak, Jensen Ackles as Beau, and Reba McEntire as Sunny.