Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Company You Keep.ABC’s newest standout series, The Company You Keep, has as unique of a premise as any right now among network television. With that comes the responsibility of keeping this rather intricate narrative of an undercover CIA agent and a con man being romantically involved without knowing of the other’s true identity as believable as possible. Through the first two episodes, The Company You Keep, which was created by Julia Cohen, organically got its two leads together and developed their passionate love affair in a manner that made sense. There was an instant connection, a dash of a rebound, and two attractive people, so of course they weren’t going to delve into their backstories that much with one another. Episode 2 highlighted how the duo's wildly contrasting careers will make things difficult for them, but that they would at the very least try to see if this can become anything serious. With Sunday’s episode, the show steers away from the successful heists and the minor inconveniences and brings forth something to set up even bigger stakes. After all, how believable can this show become if it doesn’t offer any serious threats to its leads?

While much of Episode 3 appears to be following suit with those that preceded it, there is a major development in the final scene that brilliantly demonstrates what happens when Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and his family dig a little too deep for their own good. Prior to this moment, though, the only real threat exhibited in the two episodes was Daphne (Felisha Terrell) enforcing the $10 million debt the Nicolettis owe for the botched heist viewers saw in the opening scene of the pilot. Serving as the first villain of this series, Daphne’s only real threats are check-ins to the family bar where she asks if the money is there yet, the two go back and forth on why it’s not there, and the supposed deadline gets pushed back. It’s a fine narrative point, after all, because while it’s convenient for the plot, it also shows that Daphne needs the Nicolettis, or else obtaining that amount of money is going to be near-impossible. Yet, the show had to create some sort of high-level stakes in this show to illustrate just how serious of a threat Charlie is facing.

What Happened to Charlie?

Image via ABC

In the closing moments, Charlie is seen being taken away in a van with a covering thrown over his head by three men and one getaway driver. As to who was responsible for calling this attack on Charlie remains up in the air, there are two suspects who would have a motive. One of those is Connor Maguire, the son of the Irish mobster Patrick Maguire (Timothy V. Murphy), who is in prison after being nabbed in Episode 1. Patrick has Daphne handling his business while he's inside, but Connor is still a part of the ordeal, is clearly the loose cannon of this group, and of course, wants his drug money. Charlie uses a voice-changing device when he reaches out to Connor to let him know that Daphne is “making moves with his rivals” in an effort to cause friction between the two. Connor asks who is calling but never gets an answer. Would he have been able to find out that quickly who was on the other side of that call, and then order Charlie’s kidnapping?

The other option for who was behind the incident is Daphne. While all of this is going on with Charlie and Connor, Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) learned that Daphne has been wiring large sums of money between the Maguires' US and Ireland accounts. Emma concludes that she just has another revenue stream (possibly the lump sums from the Nicolettis) coming in, considering she's selling drugs at a bargain to gain favor. It's about a minute and a half of screen time later when Charlie is seen leaving the bar attempting to call Emma about something important before he is taken away. There could be a chance that Connor reached out to Daphne after hearing the anonymous call about her dealings — who may have been able to figure out it was Charlie who tipped him off and then called in the abduction, knowing that he is always at the bar at that hour.

Either way, it was nice for The Company You Keep to add this level of stakes to the series. With Charlie in jeopardy now, it’ll be fun to see how his family responds, what Emma’s involvement will be in tracking him down, and the exact reason why he was taken in the first place (and by whom). Through three episodes, it's hard to argue against anything the show has done. There has been a blend of romance between the leads, an engaging family dynamic involving both Charlie and Emma, and an overarching problem surrounding the debt the Nicolettis owe. Add in this cliffhanger from the third episode and The Company You Keep is off to a riveting start.

The Company You Keep airs on ABC on Sunday nights and can be streamed on Hulu.