ABC's new original series The Company You Keep is heading into its season finale next Sunday, and things are getting explosive. Quite literally. The ninth episode of the season ended on a fiery note, leaving viewers with a shocking cliffhanger heading into the last episode of the season. Ahead of the airing on May 7, ABC shared a new promo teasing everything reaching a boiling point.

The promo begins with Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) trying to convince Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) to help her bring down the Maguires. After all, it was her car that got exploded. However, the duo have been on shaky ground in the latter half of the season, with a break-up and undercover operations nearly crumbling. Emma seems more willing this time around, even if slightly, as her brother, David (Tim Chiou), was in the car. Meanwhile, Patrick Maguire (Timothy V. Murphy) is making big moves with his operation, and it looks as though Emma will get caught more directly in the cross-hairs.

Entitled "The Truth Hurts," the season finale will not only see Emma and Charlie team-up, but they will also work with Daphne (Felisha Terrell), Patrick's daughter, who has her own bone to pick with him and his son Connor (Barry Sloane). Additionally, the plan will keep stirring up romantic tension between Charlie and Emma. Will they go their separate ways, or rekindle their relationship after everything they've been through?

Image via ABC

The Key Takeaways From Season 1

So far this season, episodes have been largely con of the week set-ups, with Charlie and his family working to pay off their debt to Daphne. A few threads have remained consistent throughout, first with Charlie and Emma's relationship ending once they learned the other's actual professions. Despite their falling out, they eventually joined forces to stop Daphne, who was their primary adversary. When Daphne, with Charlie's help, got Patrick released from prison, Patrick pushed her out of the business. Since then, Patrick has become a greater threat, most recently with the aforementioned attempt on Emma's life. Additionally, Charlie's father (William Fichtner) is in the early stages of Alzheimer's, while Emma's family contends with political drama.

The Company You Keep Season 1 finale airs Sunday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Previous episodes are available to stream on Hulu. Watch the teaser below: