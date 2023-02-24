ABC's new drama The Company You Keep finally premiered last week, pulling viewers along for a thrilling ride filled with twists and turns. The series follows a con man named Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and a CIA agent named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) who unwittingly experience a night of passion together, unaware of the other's profession and their interconnected career paths. Charlie works to get out of the family business, while Emma pursues the vengeful criminal holding debts over Charlie's family's head. Ahead of the next episode, Collider is excited to share an exclusive new featurette with the cast diving a little deeper into what makes the show worth watching.

As the video begins, Ventimiglia gives some background on the show's premise. Kim follows by sharing how it often felt as though they were on "five different shows." She attributes it to the different story threads present within the series, from the different work stories to the budding romance between Charlie and Emma. Sarah Wayne Callies (Birdie Nicoletti) and Polly Draper (Fran Nicoletti) add another layer by touching upon the familial theme that is a source of contention for the characters in various ways.

Moreover, the series finds its own way to keep a grounded story, something Tim Chiou (David Hill) and William Fichtner (Leo Nicoletti) mention. Chiou shares that he was "floored" by the script, attributing much of it to the dialogue and the way it remains grounded while also being "snappy, and witty, and sexy." Meanwhile, Fichtner was impressed by the grounded nature of the characters who were bold enough to land themselves in certain situations.

As the video wraps up, Felisha Terrell (Daphne Finch), Kim, and Ventimiglia reiterate what makes the series exciting. Terrell likens the show to Ocean's Eleven. Kim reiterates that it's chock-full of drama, love, and action. Ventimiglia ends by saying that viewers will want to invest in and be part of the show right alongside the cast.

Who Else Is Involved With The Company You Keep?

Along with the aforementioned cast, the show also stars Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill and James Saito as Joseph Hill. Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer executive produce and co-showrun. Additional executive producers include Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff for DiVide Pictures, Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman for Gratitude Productions. Deanna Harris produces for DiVide Pictures. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produces.

The Company You Keep airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming next day on the ABC website and Hulu. Watch the new featurette below: