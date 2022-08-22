Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.

Ventimiglia is an Emmy-nominated actor best known in recent years for his starring role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning NBC drama This Is Us. Many fans may also recognize the actor for his earlier roles in hit series like Gilmore Girls and Heroes. Other roles for Ventimiglia include The Art of Racing in the Rain, a guest star role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and playing Rocky Balboa’s son in Rocky Balboa and Creed II.

The Company You Keep is an American adaptation of a 2019 Korean series, My Fellow Citizen. The series begins with Ventimiglia's Charlie having “a night of passion” with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who is secretly a CIA agent, and the pair fall in love. However, their respective lines of work lead the two on a collision course as Charlie works to get himself out of the “family business” and Emma is working to catch a criminal to which Charlie’s family owes a lot of money.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Brings Milo Ventimiglia Back

Kim has previously starred in such series as Ballers, FBI, and Good Trouble. Ventimiglia and Kim will be joined in the series by William Fichtner, who is best known for movies like Armeggedon, and Sarah Wayne Callies, who previously starred in the hit shows The Walking Dead and Prison Break. The rest of the cast is filled out by Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper.

The Company You Keep will see Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer serving together as co-showrunners. Cohen has previously worked on shows like Quantico and A Million Little Things. Klemmer created and served as showrunner on the fan-beloved series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The pair will also executive produce the series alongside Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff, Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris will be serving as a producer. The Company You Keep’s pilot episode was written by Cohen and directed by Bleed For This director Ben Younger.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming series.