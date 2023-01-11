During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC released a new trailer for The Company You Keep. The series follows a criminal and a CIA officer who fall in love with each other, unaware of each other’s secret lives.

The new trailer introduces us to Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), a talented law enforcement officer who spends her days going after dangerous criminals. One night at a bar, she crosses paths with Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia), a con man who’s working to pay off his debt to some powerful criminal family. Neither of them feels like revealing the truth about themselves, but they still flirt with each other and end up spending the night together. That’s the perfect recipe for disaster, as the couple will fall in love before realizing their line of work turns them into enemies.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much about the show’s plot, so we’ll have to watch The Company You Keep once it comes to ABC if we want to learn where Emma and Charlie’s passion will take them. However, the trailer underlines how the upcoming series will put an explosive spin on the forbidden love trope as Emma and Charlie get involved with the same powerful criminals. And by the looks of it, they will be playing a game of cat and mouse during the day, oblivious to the fact they spend their evenings with the person they are chasing in their respective work lines.

Image via ABC

Who’s Involved with The Company You Keep?

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series My Fellow Citizens. The show is executive produced by co-showrunner Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff for DiVide Pictures, Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman for Gratitude Productions, and Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foto for Electric Somewhere. Deanna Harris serves as producer for DiVide Pictures. The Company You Keep cast also includes James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, Polly Draper as Fran, and William Fichtner as Leo.

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ABC. New episodes will follow weekly, streaming on Hulu the day after they premiere. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.