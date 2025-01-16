In an age where it’s often up in the air if a show is going to be renewed or canceled, it’s always refreshing to see a full cast and crew of hard-working people get to come back for another season. That’s exactly what happened with The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which dropped its first season in March 2024 and was renewed for a second season a few months later in July. The show had been in production on its second season since before Christmas, and now Deadline has delivered a devastating update. After leading star Noel Fielding, who plays Dick Turpin in the series, did not show up to resume filming after Christmas, Apple officially disbanded the cast and crew and canceled the show.

The report from Deadline does not reveal why Fielding refused to return to the set to complete production on Season 2, but this is still unfortunate news, to say the least, as it puts countless cast and crew members out of work. There’s often a misconception among the public that everyone working in Hollywood is extremely well-off financially, but this could not be further from the case. Some people working on sets for projects like The Complete Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin were likely relying on that paycheck and production to get to their next project, and are now out of work and in a severe financial pickle. Few details are known about Fielding’s departure at this time, but if it’s anything short of a family or medical emergency that caused him not to return to the set, he has likely burned some bridges with his exit.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Apple TV+?

If you were waiting for Season 2 of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin and are now looking for something else to watch, Apple TV+ has you covered with several highly bingeable and entertaining series. Silo, the dystopian sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson, is topping Apple TV+ charts at the moment, followed closely by Severance, the psychological thriller series starring Adam Scott. For those who are more interested in comedy, don’t hesitate to check out Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis, or Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, both of which are expected to receive another season.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will not move forward with Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and watch the first season on Apple TV+.

6 10 The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Dick is a really famous robber, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Cast Noel Fielding , Duayne Boachie , Ellie White , Marc Wootton , Dolly Wells , Mark Heap , David Threlfall , Geoff McGivern , Joe Wilkinson , Kiri Flaherty , Hugh Bonneville , Asim Chaudhry , Greg Davies Writers Claire Downes , Ian Jarvis , Stuart Lane , Jon Brittain , Richard Naylor Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+

WATCH ON APPLE TV+