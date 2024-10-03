Content Warning: The following article contains references to the 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack.Based on the 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack and a true crime novel, La mythomane du Bataclan (The Mythomaniac of the Bataclan) by Alexandre Kauffmann, The Confidante is a four-part limited series. It will star the 2021 Venice Film Festival winner, Laure Calamy, as she plays a woman whose friend was a victim of the Bataclan Concert Hall attack. But as she forms a group dedicated to the attack survivors, her actions will be put into question.

The show's trailer starts out strong as it pictures the shock and horror when Paris was under attack. Calamy's character, Christelle “Chris” Blandin, finds out that her friend, Vincent, was one of the victims and is in hospital. Unfortunately, her actions are put into question as the survivors’ association begin to have doubts and question the trust of others.

The Confidante is directed by Just Philippot, known for his work in The Swarm, which won the "Special Prize of the Jury" at the 2020 Catalonian International Film Festival. Also starring in this series include Arieh Worthalter (The Goldman Case), Annabelle Lengronne (Mother and Son), Alexis Manenti (2019's Les Misérables), Ava Baya, and Anne Benoit.

What Happened During the 2015 Paris Terrorist Attacks?

The November 13, 2015, terrorist attacks were a series of numerous tragic events that occurred around Paris from 9 PM till late. Many lives were taken away as the attacks ranged from suicide bombers to mass shootings. One of these attacks happened during the France vs. Germany soccer match at the Stade de France. The BBC reported that the venue had 3 explosions caused by suicide bombers. 350 people were injured and at least 130 people were killed during the attack.

The attack where The Confidante focused on happened in the Bataclan concert hall. Before the attack, the Californian rock group Eagles of Death Metal was playing in front of a sold-out show, with 1500 people in the audience. Later, three gunmen came to the music venue with assault rifles and opened fire on the crowd. The Guardian reported that audience members were late to react as they thought the sounds of pyrotechnics, only to realize it wasn't that. It was reported that 89 people died during this attack.

The Confidante will be released on Max on October 11.. You can watch the trailer above.