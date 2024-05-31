The Big Picture Dive into the depths of Marcello Clerici's psyche in The Conformist and witness the struggles of conformity and fascism.

Bernardo Bertolucci's The Conformist is arguably one of, if not the finest films of the 1970s. Based on the Alberto Moravia novel of the same name, the politically-charged psychological drama is a critically acclaimed picture that borders on spectacle, thanks in no small part to the magnificent cinematography of Vittorio Storraro. There is a spirit of great irony present in the filmmaker's magnum opus, simultaneously reveling in the intricate vibrancy of its mise en scène while also wallowing in its sheer emptiness. The film capitalizes on this strange mixture of two differing qualities, driven by its narrative hinging on its main protagonist being devoid of any conventional humanity. It's a character study on the ills of conformism, fascism, and the endless chase for normalcy in a world becoming more lifeless by the day.

The Psyche of Marcello Clerici as 'The Conformist'

The opening of The Conformist is a harrowing image: Marcello Clerici (Jean-Louis Trintignant) sits on a bed deep in thought, the shots interchanging between natural light, darkness, and a deep passionate red hue. His mind is racing, yet his being is filled with an innate indifference. The phone call that he receives only appears to confirm his suspicions, and he heads out. It appears that he is going on a mission filled with secrecy, and the audience is brought along. The bleak tone that continues to reverberate throughout the entire runtime of this film is an omniscient cloud that brings front and center the troubles of the human condition at a time like this. Viewers begin to unravel that Clerici is a member of the Fascist Secret Police, and his confidential assignment is to eliminate his old college professor Luca Cuadri (Enzo Tarascio) for inciting rebellious philosophies against the ruling ideologues.

One might be pressed to think that Clerici is merely doing what he thinks is right, but it is much more complex than that. He is an individual who merely yearns for normalcy. He marries Giulia (Stefania Sandrelli) and conforms with the Fascists because he perceives them to be normal endeavors, far-flung from the rebellious nature of the folk running against the grain of Mussolini's grand vision. Much of this can be ascertained from his rough childhood, where almost everything was out of the ordinary. His visit to his morphine-riddled mom's house unveils a hidden contempt he has for her endeavors, where he orders his henchman, Special Agent Manganiello (Gastone Moschin), to dispose of her lover, the Japanese chauffeur.

The other influential occurrence in his life is presented in a flashback, where he is sexually assaulted by Lino (Pierre Clémenti), violently ending in the perpetrator's death at the hands of Clerici. This leaves Marcello scarred, constantly messing with his psyche. His adherence to conformity is a result of these circumstances. These took away a huge chunk of his humanity, and replaced it with a slice of the banality of evil. His job in this dictatorial state is not as a result of his personal belief system, but to simply be able to continue on with his life, or whatever is left of it.

'The Conformist' and Its Inherent Emptiness Is Intentional

The succeeding events in this film depict the inherent emptiness of Clerici, as well as through its usage of space and its denuded narrative. Marcello approaches his affairs with a certain gusto (or lack thereof). His marriage to Giulia appears to be nothing more than a ruse to keep up appearances. The confession scene where the priest absolves him of his past crimes as soon as he hears that he is a member of the Fascist Secret Police is both humorous and telling. Everything that he does is empty and meaningless, because it is exactly what the situation calls for. There is no greater meaning in his life, except to comply.

One particular sequence that exemplifies this is when Clerici, his mother, and Special Agent Manganiello visit Marcello's father in a psychiatric facility. This presents a direct exemplification of his personal crossroads in his personal state of affairs, as well as an on-the-nose commentary on the dictatorial ideology. His mother is a symbol of embracing decadence, without a care or worry in the world about what others might think of her. On the other hand, his father has taken the "correct" path, the road less traveled, and is ordered to pay a hefty fine – his freedom. Clerici takes the middle ground, and merely complies with those in power, once again hammering home the point of his increasing need for a normal life.

'The Conformist' Unravels the Pursuit of Purpose in the Emptiness of Fascism

What makes The Conformist so entrancing is in the masterful way it critiques the political atmosphere of this ideology responsible for the forcible suppression of opposition. Clerici standing in front of the gleaming grandiose backdrops in the film further demonstrates this notion. The purpose of these massive set pieces is to paint a true picture of Fascism, which is to be enamored with the imposing structures, only to be sucked into a perpetual void of emptiness once you get inside. In Clerici's case, he has already been taken in. He is a shell of a man, just looking to get by. In one sense, it represents the feeling of living in a fascist state. Everything around you might be massive, but in the end, nothing really matters, except for the thoughts of those sitting on the top of the power structure.

While Clerici simply wants normalcy, his mission sends him into an existential and identity crisis. He begins to develop a great fondness for the professor's wife, Anna Quadri (Dominique Sanda), who herself is showing some semblances of attraction to Giulia. Moreover, he begins to question whether he chose to join the right side, developing a newfound respect for his old professor. In one sense, it is a vivid representation of what it means to live outside the bounds of a world entombed by force. There is more to life than merely adhering to the arbitrary rules enforced by a power-hungry madman and his followers. Anna is what he wishes Giulia would be. She's smart, brave, principled, and enamored with the deeper things in life. Unfortunately, the roots of Fascism are so ingrained by fear and so fiercely enforced by those in power that he chooses to retreat to his cave. The haunting killing of Luca and Anna Quadri as he stoically watches on sets his mindset in stone. There is no turning back, and he has to live life as he has now grown accustomed to, and that is to conform.

The film's disturbing ending displays how deep this ethos has seeped into his mind. When Mussolini's downfall is announced, he takes it as calmly as possible, only to be shaken to his very core when he discovers that Lino is still alive. The main thing driving his sense of conformity turns out to be a lie, and he goes into a frenzy. He surrenders his blind friend Italo (José Quaglio) to the anti-fascist protesters celebrating in the streets, and conforms to the new ruling ideology, whatever it may be. He is so far down that road that even the discovery of what could make him change his entire viewpoint is, ultimately, moot and academic. Marcello Clerici is a cinematic representation of that old coinage: the more things change, the more they remain the same. Clerici is the same person as he has always been: scarred, empty, ruined by life, and fearful of choosing a meaningful existence. He just merely changes his form, or in this case, his allegiance.

