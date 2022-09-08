The horror genre has seen a bit of a renaissance in the last decade. This is thanks to amazing films like James Wan’s The Conjuring which released in 2013 and quickly became one of the hottest franchises in the genre’s history. Its first mainline sequel The Conjuring 2 is considered by many to be one of the best horror sequels of all time. That film introduced the evil nun Valak who has since become an icon, but this particular demon could have looked a lot different in the final film. Now thanks to Wan, we now know what Valak’s original terrifying design looked like.

Wan shared the new behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram which shows that Valak was intended to be this more monstrous “winged demon”. The director revealed that the creature, which featured a very impressive practical suit design, was done by makeup artist Justin Raleigh and was even played by the film’s composer Joseph Bishara. Wan also revealed why the design was eventually changed saying “I think I have only one fully finished shot with CGI wings in place. It was really grand and epic. But as cool as it was, it felt out of place within the Conjuring world we had built.” The director would continue on saying, “And so during post production, I reconceived the villain — feeling it needed to be something more grounded, more personal, and creepier. And thus the demonic Nun was born.”

While it's well known in the horror community that the Valak nun design was added in reshoots, seeing what this demon could have looked like in motion is a creepy experience to say the least. The animatronic head in particular is the stuff of nightmares. It’s such a cool and haunting design, but you can definitely understand why Wan made the change. This looks like a demon that belongs more in Wan’s heightened Insidious universe rather than his more “realistic” ghost stories found in The Conjuring series. When you think of Annabelle or The Crooked Man, they’re all tangible/believable demons. The nun design fits more inline with what has been established in this now decade old franchise and is still a memorably scary sight to behold. If the Warrens faced the original version of Valak they would’ve hilariously been running out of that house like they were Shaggy and Scooby.

Despite how awesome this version of Valak would have been, when you see this “winged demon” design you don’t see spinoff movies, you only see post-traumatic stress. Valak is now supporting their own spinoff series in The Nun. That probably wouldn't have happened if they had kept this disturbing design. Plus Bonnie Aarons’ Valak is now as synonymous with this franchise as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are.

We will soon be haunted by Valak once again in The Nun 2 next year on September 8, 2023. Until then, you can view the scary behind-the-scenes video of Valak’s original design if you dare down below. You can also watch The Conjuring trilogy on HBO Max now.