If there's one modern horror franchise that is well worth revisiting this Halloween (and, let's be honest, every Halloween), it would be the Conjuring Universe. Made up of three mainline Conjuring pictures, three Annabelle spin-offs, and two installments of The Nun, the series first began a decade ago with the original James Wan-directed feature, which introduced the world to Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorraine Warren. But as these paranormal investigators (who were real people) engage in spiritual warfare on the screen, audiences might wonder if there were any supernatural happenings that occurred during the making of the first two James Wan films. Well, considering The Conjuring 2 brought in a Catholic priest to bless the set, fans won't be surprised to hear that the answer to that spooky question is, "Yes."

'The Conjuring 2' Called a Catholic Priest After the First Film's Haunted Happenings

Image via Warner Bros.

When making The Conjuring 2 — itself based on the real-life paranormal case often called "The Enfield Poltergeist" — the film's producers invited a priest to the set for Part 2. Father Steve Sanchez from the Archdiocese of Sante Fe in Albuquerque arrived as production began and performed a house blessing on the film set that resembled the location of one of the most notable hauntings in the past 50 years. He made sure to bless every room on the set before Wan could yell, "Action!" "[He also] offered for people to get personal blessings and a number of people came up for personal blessings," producer Rob Cowan told Yahoo! Entertainment. But why did the production ask a Catholic priest to show up and bless their efforts? Well, the first flick had made them a little paranoid.

It turns out, strange things happened on the set of The Conjuring as well, with cast and crew members waking every night at the "Witching Hour" (3 am), and objects being moved at random, and seemingly by nobody in particular. But that's not all. "I’ve experienced some weird occurrences, especially since shooting this, like a teacup flying off a shelf," recalled leading lady Vera Farmiga. "I oftentimes get little cuts in threes, like three little claw marks… The first time around, I had a really prominent bruise that was like three claw-mark bruises. [There were] a lot of weird, inexplicable things." The way producer Peter Safran described it, everyone was on edge with "a general sense of unease" while filming The Conjuring, a feeling that crept over to the production of the following year's Annabelle spin-off as well.

The Conjuring Films Are Based on Real-Life Cases of Paranormal Hauntings

Close

As it turns out, Father Sanchez was also a close friend of the real-life Lorraine Warren, on whom the films were partially based (via RTÉ). Understanding the circumstances was likely paramount for the priest, who was sure to call upon the power of God himself to protect those involved in the production. As one can hear during the end credits of the mainline Conjuring films, each installment in the current trilogy (a fourth film, The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently in the works) is based on a real-life case taken on by the Warrens, who took on a shocking total of 10,000 different cases during their lifetime. Though Ed Warren died prior to The Conjuring being made, actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga spent time with Lorraine while working on the first two films before her own death in 2019.

Before the Conjuring Universe, which is easily the best adaptation of their work, the Warrens' case files had been ravaged by Hollywood for years, with pictures such as The Haunting in Connecticut and The Amityville Horror being the most famous. According to the Warrens, they've tackled everything from ghosts and demons to even werewolves (something we're still hoping to see in The Conjuring Universe); it's no wonder Hollywood pounced on these "true stories." Having been previously known for horror flicks like Saw and Insidious, that's exactly what drew director James Wan to The Conjuring in the first place were the real-life investigators. "One thing I had never explored was the chance to tell a story that’s based on real-life characters, real-life people," Wan told Entertainment Weekly back in 2013. "So those were the things that led me to The Conjuring." We're glad he did, because without James Wan, the Conjuring Universe likely never would have happened.

The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 are both available for streaming on Max.

Watch on Max