The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will get a special release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this August 24, so you can add the latest Warren case to your cursed horror shelves. It's worth noting, though, that while there are many juicy extras in both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases, the DVD version comes only with a short documentary added. There’s also no official information about deleted or alternated scenes included in any of the releases. The latest Conjuring movie will also be available to purchase on VOD platforms beginning July 23.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me brought Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back as Ed and Lorraine Warren, while the couple tries to help a young man (Ruairi O’Connor) on trial for murder. While the man indeed killed another person, he was seemingly possessed by the devil at the time, a truth the Warrens need to prove in a court of law.

Even if Wilson and Farmiga have fantastic energy on screen, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It still has some overused tropes that prevent it from being as good as previous titles. Nevertheless, the Conjuring universe is still the most successful horror franchise ever, which is reason enough to make your collection complete with the new disc releases.

As confirmed by the press release, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contains the following special features:

By Reason of Demonic Possession – An in-depth look at the true story that inspired the movie

– An in-depth look at the true story that inspired the movie The Occultist – Meet the terrifying new addition to the Conjuring Universe

– Meet the terrifying new addition to the Conjuring Universe Exorcism of Fear – Delve into the making of the movie and the chilling exorcism scene that opens the film

– Delve into the making of the movie and the chilling exorcism scene that opens the film DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1 – A video comic that takes you deeper into the Conjuring Universe

The DVD contains the following special feature:

By Reason of Demonic Possession

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available on premium VOD platforms beginning July 23 before coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this August 24.

