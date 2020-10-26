‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Production Footage Reveals a Demonic Courtroom Drama
Warner Bros. just released a pretty in-depth behind-the-scenes look at The Conjuring Universe, titled The Conjuring: Faith and Fear, which features more than a few tantalizing looks at the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The third film to follow professional paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren will take on the real-life case of Arne Johnson, the first person to claim demonic possession as a motive for manslaughter. Yes, the below video interviews the real Arne Johnson, and yes, it’s kind’ve unnerving to watch him casually explain the time a demon made him kill somebody.
“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to really get away from the haunted house set-up of the first two films,” says producer James Wan, who hands directorial duties to Michael Chaves for the three-quel. “It should be more on a whole different level. Something we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”
The footage from the set makes it very clear we’re headed firmly into the 1980s and the film will explore the courtroom aspects of the unusual case. “We wanted to keep our new story grounded in the feel of Conjuring movies, but we wanted to make sure we were telling a brand new story,” says producer Peter Safran. “We thought the Arne Johnson story was something that deserved a much closer look.”
Check out the full video below, followed by some images from production on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film is set to debut on June 4, 2021.
Here is the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.
