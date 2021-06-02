Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ahead of its premiere this Friday.

The trailer shows us a house filled with signs of a struggle, as furniture is broken, glass is shattered and there are scratching marks on the wall. A voiceover by Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) says that “The court accepts the existence of God every time a witness swears to tell the truth. I think it’s about time they accept the existence of the Devil.” This the perfect introduction both for the final trailer and for The Devil Made Me Do It's plot, in which the Warrens need to investigate the strange case of a murderer who claims himself innocent by putting the fault of his crimes on demonic possession.

The final trailer also underlines the true events which inspired the movie, revolving around Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s trial, the first court case in the history of the United States to use demonic possession as a defense strategy. As with the two previous Conjuring films, and the whole shared universe, the true events get properly exaggerated to include and the scares we love so much, with the trailer teasing a darker and scarier chapter in the Warrens’ saga.

The Conjuring Universe is Warner Bros.’s most successful interconnected movie franchise, not only because this is the highest-grossing horror franchise in history, but also because most of its films are well received by the public and critics alike. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be the eighth entry in the universe, and the first movie of the main series not to be directed by James Wan. However, Wan stays involved with story and producing credits, while The Curse of La Llorona’s Michael Chaves helms the direction.

Bringing back Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens, The Devil Made Me Do It also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia, Paul Wilson, John Noble, and Sterling Jerins.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes to theaters and to HBO Max this Friday, June 4. Check out the final trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

