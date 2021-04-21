Ed and Lorraine Warren square off against that pesky ol' Satan once again.

Warner Bros. just dropped the first images for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which sees Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) coming up against that pesky ol' Satan once again. The six new shots don't reveal much of the plot—both Ed and Lorraine are having a very bad time, no shocker there—but there's at least one that gives off heavy The Exorcist vibes, maybe not surprising given the subject matter.

According to director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), who takes the reigns from The Conjuring creator James Wan, The Devil Made Me Do It also has a much more unexpected inspiration. Here's what he told IGN (who also debuted the images):

“One of the things that [series creator] James [Wan] and I connected on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is Se7en,” says the director. “We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like, ‘It's Se7en, but in the Conjuring universe.’ And he knew that was like catnip for me.”

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes the Warrens into the 1980s, during the real-life murder case involving Arne Johnson, the first person in legal history to claim demonic possession as a motive for manslaughter. The film also stars Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O'Connor, and Eugenie Bondurant.

Check out the images below. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4.

Here is the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren try to uncover the truth behind a murderer's claim of demonic possession.

