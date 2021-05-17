Warner Bros. has just dropped a new clip for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which seems to ask: why wait until October to get scared out of your mind when you can do so in the middle of summer? Rather than go to the beach or the mall, why not spend a couple of hours with Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) fighting their old nemesis Satan, once again — but this time in a courthouse? No objections, case closed.

The third installment of the main Conjuring series catches up with the Warrens during the 1980s, where they get called in during the real-life murder case involving Arne Johnson, as his defense claims demonic possession as motive for manslaughter. The film will also star Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O'Connor, and Eugenie Bondurant.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

Our own Christina Radish talked to director Michael Chaves about returning to the Conjuring franchise after helming The Curse of La Llorona and combining the horror elements with a legal drama plot. As Chaves alludes to, the fact that this movie deals with a real murder allows the film to go to darker places than previous movies in the franchise.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently slated for a June 4 release in theaters, with a simultaneous month-long availability on HBO Max starting on that same date. Check out the new clip below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Those Who Wish Me Dead': Jon Bernthal and Medina Senghore Discuss Creating that Undeniable Spark Between Ethan and Allison Bernthal also discusses making the move from 'Wind River' to this film with director Taylor Sheridan.

Read Next