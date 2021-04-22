The film is inspired by one of the most sensational cases from the Warrens' files.

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for the next installment in their popular ghost horror franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The upcoming release is the latest in the main continuity of Conjuring films, whereas recent spinoffs such as The Nun and the Annabelle movies have tracked the backstories of some of Ed and Lorraine Warren's (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) most horrifying cases.

Directed by Michael Chaves and produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, the new Conjuring sequel is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick with story by Johnson-McGoldrick and Wan. Wilson and Farmiga return to star, alongside John Noble (who makes his first appearance in this trailer!), Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Charlene Amoia and Paul Wilson. The movie takes a page from the real-life murder case involving Arne Johnson, the first person in legal history to claim demonic possession as a motive for manslaughter.

We'll have our full thoughts on the new trailer up shortly, but for now we wanted to get you the footage as quickly as possible. In the meantime, check out these new images from the movie, which are definitely giving us some strong Exorcist vibes.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently slated for a June 4 release in theaters, and will also earn a simultaneous month-long availability on HBO Max starting on that same date. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

