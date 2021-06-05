We also talk about 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,' I guess.

The Warrens are back, with one of their most ripped-from-the-headlines cases yet. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment in the main Conjuring franchise of a now-extended horror universe, finds married paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) taking the case of a young man (Ruairi O'Connor) who's committed a murder while, ostensibly, under demonic possession. As the Warrens get deeper into the case, boundaries become blurred and their lives become at risk to one of the most vicious forces they've ever faced.

I was lucky enough to speak with Wilson and Farmiga over Zoom forThe Conjuring 3 press junket, and the vibe was what I might call "very silly." Wilson was set up at a drum set (why not?), and Farmiga's internet connection made for choppy, slaphappy answers. So I leaned in, asking Farmiga what musical number she'd want after Wilson got to sing Elvis in Conjuring 2 and asking Wilson how his Aquaman villain might deal with a ghost. Wilson wound up pitching Farmiga a completely musical Conjuring 4, and while Farmiga's reaction was harsh at best, I think there's something there.We also chatted, earnestly, about what it's like to approve and see a younger version of yourself on screen, as the Warrens have teenage flashbacks of their early love.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes to theaters and HBO Max June 4, 2021. Check out our full interview with stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson above.

