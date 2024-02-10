The Big Picture Director Michael Chaves is in talks to lead what is likely the concluding chapter of The Conjuring series, tentatively titled The Conjuring 4 .

Chaves has previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II , establishing him as a key figure in the wider Conjuring Universe.

The release date for The Conjuring 4 has not yet been announced, but The Nun II is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Conjuring franchise may have plenty of spin-offs in the works, but the mainline series has been given its last rites — for now — with the announcement that Michael Chaves, the director behind the series' previous chapter, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from 2021, is in talks to lead what is anticipated to be the concluding chapter, currently just using the working title of The Conjuring 4. Chaves is no stranger to the Conjuring Universe, having also directed the recent spinoff, The Nun II, establishing him as a key figure in the wider world of Ed and Lorraine Warren and their demonic dealings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, the series creator James Wan is also back as a producer, alongside Peter Safran, while the screenplay has been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who co-wrote the previous entry along with Wan. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are also fully expected to reprise their role as the Warrens, the supernatural investigators with a penchant for attracting trouble, and it's anticipated that filming on the project will begin swiftly, perhaps even as soon as this summer in Atlanta.

What Are 'The Conjuring' Films About?

The Conjuring film series, produced by New Line Cinema, is centered around the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a real-life husband-and-wife duo who worked as paranormal investigators and authors. The franchise is known for its atmospheric tension, jump scares, and its grounding in what are purported to be true stories from the Warrens' case files. The films typically involve the Warrens confronting malevolent supernatural entities that haunt families or locations, and doing whatever it takes to banish them back to wherever they spawned from.

The series began with The Conjuring in 2013, directed by James Wan, which was set in 1971 and followed the Warrens as they helped a family terrorised by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Its success spawned a direct sequel, The Conjuring 2 in 2016, which took the Warrens to Enfieid in England to assist a single mother and her four children being disturbed by poltergeist activity. The franchise has also expanded to include several spin-offs, such as Annabelle and its sequels, The Nun and its sequel, released last year, which explore other entities within the same universe.

Financially, the Conjuring universe has been highly successful, becoming one of the highest-grossing horror film franchises of all time. As proof of both its popularity, and its immense draw to audiences, the franchise, including its spin-offs, has grossed over $2.27 billion at the worldwide box office. More remarkably, the combined budget for the eight films to date has been $208 million, which is less than some blockbuster films.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Conjuring 4.The Nun II is streaming now on Prime Video.

