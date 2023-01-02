Back in October, much to the delight of horror fans who like their scares with a healthy dose of romance, it was announced that a fourth The Conjuring film was in the works, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script. Johnson-McGoldrick previously wrote the script for The Conjuring 2 as well as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. In 2021, the third Conjuring movie pushed the entire franchise to over $2 billion at the global box office, making it the most successful horror franchise in history.

While promoting his new killer doll horror movie M3GAN, The Conjuring director James Wan sat down with Collider's resident horror expert Alyse Wax. During their conversation, Wax made sure to ask about the next Conjuring movie and what future plans Wan has for the franchise. Wan was quick to ensure fans that this is a franchise near and dear to his heart and that the creative team is very mindful when they begin crafting a story about Ed and Lorraine Warren. He said:

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling.”

At the mention of "potentially wrapping up" the Conjuring movies, Wax asked Wan if this next film would indeed be the last. If you're like me, and you're ready to watch as many of these films as they're willing to make, you'll be thrilled to know that Wan's response, when pressed for confirmation, was, "We never know. You never know. We'll see."

Here's What We Know About the Upcoming Conjuring Movies

Along with Johnson-McGoldrick returning to write the fourth film, stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are also confirmed to return in their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren. Little else is known about the upcoming sequel, though in terms of plot the core films of the franchise always borrow from the case files of the real Warrens. However, that doesn't exactly narrow it down too much, as their infamous case files cover thousands of hauntings. No other cast have been announced yet, and from Wan's comments, it appears that the story for the fourth film is still in development.

The Conjuring 4 does not yet have a director attached, but Michael Chaves who helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently filming a prequel in the franchise with The Nun 2. The second Nun film will once again follow Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene and Wan has teased the possibility of having both Farmiga sisters' characters meet in-universe.

The Nun 2 hits theaters on September 8, 2023. Be sure to check out our full interview with Wan when it goes up and stay tuned at Collider for future updates on The Conjuring franchise.