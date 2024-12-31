It's been 11 years since James Wan's The Conjuring crept its way into theaters in July 2013, spawning not only one of the most successful horror franchises of all time but the first interconnected cinematic universe in the horror genre, aptly dubbed The Conjuring Universe. What began as a simple (but very effective) haunted house film loosely based on true events, eventually became a series of branching paths, blurring the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren with fictitious horror trappings and extended lore to craft one of the more unique franchises in Hollywood today. Within The Conjuring Universe, multiple subseries have been spawned, including The Nun and Annabelle franchises, both serving as spin-offs to the main series of films. With a current total of 9 entries (or 8, depending on whether you include The Curse of La Llorona or not), The Conjuring Universe has grossed a combined $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise ever.

As for the core Conjuring series, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorraine Warren have had three solo outings to date, the last of which, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, debuting back in summer 2021. After nearly four years, the Warrens are finally returning to the big screen with The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth and supposedly final film in the series, per the words of James Wan. While audiences await their first look at the final installment in The Conjuring franchise, here is a deep-dive into everything we know about The Conjuring: Last Rites (so far).

To keep it short and simple, the answer is yes. The Conjuring: Last Rites has an official release date of September 5, 2025. This makes the fourth Conjuring film the first entry in the core series to receive a fall release date, whereas the first three each premiered in the thick of the summer movie season.

Also slated for release in September 2025 is fellow franchise horror flick Saw XI, the latest entry in yet another long-running series originally launched by James Wan with the 2004 modern horror classic, Saw. Curiously, there is only one major studio horror film currently scheduled for release in October, the month of Halloween; that movie is Universal/Blumhouse's The Black Phone 2, the sequel to director Scott Derrickson's horror hit from 2022. However, it should be noted that the first weekend of September has proven quite successful for The Conjuring Universe, with both The Nun and its sequel opening to rock-solid numbers on that very same weekend, so that may explain Warner Brothers' decision to not open The Conjuring: Last Rites closer to Halloween.

6 Will 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

The Conjuring: Last Rites will receive an exclusive theatrical run upon release, as has been the case with all but one of the previous Conjuring movies, with the exception being The Devil Made Me Do It. However, Last Rites will eventually make its debut on Max after the film wraps its stint in theaters, likely around December 2025 or January 2026, should it follow the standard three-month theatrical period. However, 2023's The Nun II was rushed to Max rather quickly, launching on the service on October 27, not even two months after landing in theaters. This proves that WB isn't afraid to potentially push The Conjuring: Last Rites to streaming should they find it necessary.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'?

At the time of writing, The Conjuring: Last Rites has yet to receive an official trailer. Considering the film still has 9 months until its debut, it will likely be some time before fans get their first look at Ed and Lorraine Warren's final haunting. If one were to speculate, it's most likely that Last Rites will receive its first trailer towards the end of Q1 2025, if not early Q2.

4 What Is the Plot of 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'?

The synopsis for The Conjuring: Last Rites reads as follows:

"Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront."

Most would say this plot synopsis is rather vague, and they'd be right. This is because the official plot details for The Conjuring: Last Rites have yet to be revealed beyond this short blurb, so fans will have to wait a little longer to get more information on the various paranormal forces the Warrens will face in their last outing. For future updates on The Conjuring: Last Rites' storyline, stick with Collider.

3 Who's Starring in 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'?

Patrick Wilson Ed Warren Vera Farmiga Lorraine Warren Ben Hardy TBA Mia Tomlinson TBA

While there isn't a lot of info on the characters that will be in play for Last Rites, it has been confirmed that, alongside Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the final Conjuring movie will add two new faces to the mix. These new additions are actors Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Mia Tomlinson (The Beast Must Die). However, nothing is currently known about their roles in the film beyond their inclusion. It's very likely that we'll see this cast expand further in the near future, as more cast members are announced.

2 Who's Making 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'?

The Conjuring: Last Rites is directed by series veteran Michael Chaves, who previously helmed the third film in the series, The Devil Made Me Do It. Chaves' feature directorial debut was Conjuring spin-off The Curse of La Llorona, the only movie in The Conjuring Universe to not receive a sequel to date (arguably because it doesn't technically count as an official entry). Chaves was also behind The Nun II, making Last Rites the director's fourth foray into this universe.

1 When and Where Did 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Film?

The Conjuring: Last Rites recently wrapped filming on October 10, 2024. The film's production period was rather short compared to your average studio blockbuster, lasting only one month total, beginning on September 10th. Last Rites underwent filming in London, England, which was previously the setting for James Wan's The Conjuring 2, despite that film shooting largely on Hollywood sets, with only a handful of scenes shot on location in London.