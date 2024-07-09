The Big Picture The final Conjuring movie will be released on September 5, 2025.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returns as screenwriter with Michael Chaves returning to direct.

Warner Bros. is also developing a Conjuring television series, though very few details about it have been released.

New Line Cinema has slated the final Conjuring movie, previously titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, for a theatrical release date on September 5, 2025. Currently being referred to as "Untitled Conjuring Finale" the film is expected to be Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's final feature in the wildly successful horror franchise. Based on the real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren — played in the highly dramatized series by Wilson and Farmiga, respectively — the franchise could pull from any number of hauntings for its final installment, but no official details on the film's plot have been released at this time.

Wilson and Farmiga are also not the only familiar faces returning for the fourth main-storyline movie. Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who penned the script for The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is returning for the final film. Earlier this year, Michael Chaves was announced as the director for the fourth film, following his work on The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II. Back in January 2023, James Wan, who is returning as a producer, hinted to Collider that this film may be the last in the beloved franchise, saying:

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling.”

Will There Be More Conjuring Universe Projects?

With the fourth film now being referred to as the "finale" it looks like they've found the story worthy of wrapping up Ed and Lorraine's ghosthunting adventures — at least on the big screen. Fans of the horror franchise don't have to say goodbye to the Conjuring universe quite yet though, as it was previously announced that Warner Bros. is working on a television series based on the Warrens' case files. While few details have been released about the series, many suspect that it may serve as a prequel to the films following a younger Ed and Lorraine as they begin their demonology careers.

It's also unknown if there will be more of the franchise's spin-off films such as a third The Nun movie or a fifth Annabelle film. As of now, the final Conjuring movie is slated for September 5, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. In the meantime, you can stream the horror franchise on Max.

