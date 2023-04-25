The Conjuring 4's official title has been revealed as part of Warner Brothers' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The upcoming installment in the record-breaking horror franchise will be titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. Franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are set to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren in the new feature. The fourth movie in the Conjuring universe's central storyline was announced right around spooky season last year, with The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick attached to pen the script.

It has not yet been announced who will be directing Last Rites, but it's possible that franchise producer and director of the first Conjuring movie, James Wan could return to helm the highly-anticipated sequel. During an interview with Collider late last year on his robot horror feature M3GAN, Wan said they were taking their time with The Conjuring: Last Rites to ensure that they're telling "the right story." He elaborated saying:

"Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling."

The new title does have a sense of finality to it, but when asked if this would be the final installment in the franchise Wan told Collider "We never know. You never know. We'll see."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: What Is the Highest-Grossing Horror Franchise of All Time?

The Conjuring Universe Is Haunting New Horizons

It certainly doesn't seem like the franchise is looking to slow down any time soon as Warner Bros. recently announced a new The Conjuring series set for their newly-minted streaming service Max, and the prequel movie The Nun 2 is set to hit theaters later this year. Not much has been revealed yet about the new series, but Wan is attached as a producer alongside DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

The Nun 2 will take fans back to the story of Valak, the demonic nun who has dominated the franchise since her introduction as the main antagonist of The Conjuring 2. Taissa Farmiga is set to return as Sister Irene as she comes face to face with the horror she thought she'd banished for good. While it hasn't been announced whether the characters played by the Farmiga sisters will meet in the upcoming movie, fans are hopeful to see them share the screen at some point in the horror franchise.

The Nun 2 hits theaters on September 8. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on The Conjuring series and The Conjuring: Last Rites. In the meantime, you can watch our interview with Farmiga and Wilson for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It down below.