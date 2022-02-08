Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for The Conjuring series and Midnight MassSince Bram Stoker wrote Dracula, Christian symbolism and iconography have littered the horror landscape. Horror films that rely heavily on religion, such as The Exorcist, are a certain breed that can authentically share compelling tales of faith and truth. While there's certainly room for slashers like Halloween and Scream, it's the religiously-fueled cases, those that involve hauntings or demonic possessions (often based on true events) that can sometimes hit home most, especially if done right.

Two such examples include The Conjuring Universe, which was kick-started by horror legend James Wan, and Mike Flanagan's Netflix masterpiece Midnight Mass. While both Midnight Mass and the three main-line Conjuring pictures are vastly different in tone, plot, and characters, they share some interesting themes and imagery that, while admittedly are not original to either work, excellently display how faith, specifically Catholicism, can be used for either light or for darkness.

Faith: A Shield or a Sword?

The Conjuring makes it clear from the get-go that Catholic demonologists Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and his wife Lorraine (Vera Farmiga), like their real-life counterparts, only use their expertise to educate and protect others. They believe it to be their sworn duty as Christians to not only prove the supernatural but defend those oppressed by the evil side of it. But what makes Ed and Lorraine truly stand out is their spiritual integrity. Rather than using their faith to put others down, the Warrens use it as a guide to navigating complex family dynamics and even more complicated paranormal mysteries.

The Warrens use their faith as a shield, a clear reference to the Apostle Paul's teachings to the mid-first century church in Ephesus (Ephesians 6:16), whom he encouraged for their faithfulness. Like this historic church, Ed and Lorraine remain humble in the face of evil and completely faithful to one another. Neither of them counts their own experiences as the "end all, be all," and rather, they appeal to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost for constant guidance and support without room for doubt. And even in the moments when their faith does waver (as everyone's does), they ultimately trust in the One who brought them together in the first place, their marriage revealing a picture of God's love and security.

The first Conjuring film centers around a family haunted by a Satanic witch who hopes to kill the children by possessing their mother in an attempt to "use her God-given gift as the ultimate offense against him." This isn't a religious family, nor do they seem to have any interest in God, but in the Christian spirit of "loving thy neighbor," Ed and Lorraine risk their lives to help anyway and eventually end up exorcising the demon through the authority of Jesus Christ. The Warrens don’t hold their faith close to their chest, nor do they pick and choose what’s convenient, but they live self-sacrificing lives for the sake of others. This is not so in Midnight Mass...

While Midnight Mass protagonists Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) and Erin Greene (Kate Siegel) are meant to be the stars of the show, it’s the deceivingly old Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater) and the overbearing zealot Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan) who stand beside St. Patrick's Church most often, though not because they're close with the good Lord. Father Paul, who is just the old Monsignor Pruitt made young again, legitimately thinks he's doing "God's work" by infecting the congregation with vampiric blood in his attempts to “save” them, which only makes him all the more dangerous.

After some time in the Holy Land, the priest returns to the island with youthful vigor and a passion for the town's spiritual destiny, born out of his own, "road to Damascus" moment with a demonic-looking, "Angel.” This creature gives Father Paul new life through his blood in a devilish twist on an old gospel message (John 6:56). After receiving this unholy Eucharist, Father Paul slowly manipulates the communion sacraments to infect the townsfolk, resulting in "miracles" that all point back to himself and his mission. Unlike the Warrens, the priest picks and chooses scripture to justify his actions, while ignoring the passages that would condemn them.

Barring the vampiric blood, these “miracles” seem good at first. Those with disabilities walk again, old men turn young, and everyone is healthy and joining the local congregation. But as people return to their younger selves, there are disastrous consequences, such as the termination of a pregnancy. Of course, it's more horrific than that, and as Father Paul kills and garners a taste for human blood, all his talk to Riley about forgiveness and faith and salvation through Christ slowly fades, only to be replaced with a message that resembles your favorite cult leader. He ultimately uses his faith in his "Angel," and the faith of those around him, as weapons to change the people and turn them into monsters.

Falling From Grace

While Father Paul is simply misguided, Midnight Mass' resident nut Bev Keane purposely quotes more scripture out of context than any bad prosperity preacher out there. All she cares about is power, and it shows. Her shallow "faith" does nothing good for her or anyone else, and her disdain for others results only in bigoted comments, power grabs, and even the killing of a dog. This hatred is especially directed towards the town's only Muslim, Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli), who, ironically, acts more "Christ-like" than Bev ever could. As Father Paul's second-in-command, Bev sweeps all his crimes under the rug, seeing the potential to become something more herself; her biggest sin being her desire to "play God" with the lives of those around her.

Father Paul and Bev's stories might end the same, but with different results. Acknowledging the error of his ways, the priest repents and quickly offers sanctuary for anyone hoping to escape their impending fate. He even tries to save his daughter, Sarah (Annabeth Gish), who tragically dies in his arms. Only in death do the members of the community draw nearer to God, with Bev the only exception. It's worth noting that Father's Paul's story as a priest who breaks his vow of chastity only to eventually summon a more destructive evil closely mirrors the story of Father Kastner (John Noble) from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the series' third film, which also plays with ideas of falling from grace.

Both priests eventually die gruesome deaths as a consequence of their respective actions, but not before bringing demonic creatures into the world. Father Kastner's daughter, Isla (Eugenie Bondurant), cultivates an obsession with the occult, only to become an occultist herself. Her plans to curse a local family and eventually kill the Warrens are ultimately foiled by the demonologists, and she is killed by the very same demon she served. Likewise, the vampiric blood that Father Paul and the rest of the island drank from his "Angel" eventually becomes poison to them when the sun rises, turning them to ash. It's no wonder that the Apostle John said that "the darkness cannot overcome" the light (John 1:5).

Deliver Us From Evil

While the Bible may have a lot to say about not using faith to bring others under bondage (such as Galatians 5:1, which Bev either ignored or conveniently forgot), it also says that temptations and trials will inevitably come. As Jesus was tempted by Satan for forty days in the wilderness, the characters in The Conjuring and Midnight Mass are no strangers to trials themselves. Throughout The Conjuring 2, Lorraine's connection with the demon Nun Valak (Bonnie Aarons) throws her for a loop. Each time she uses her dark gift, she seems to give the demon a foothold into her soul. Though, when the stakes become life and death and people are in true danger, she easily renounces the creature and condemns it back to Hell. It's worth noting that this same demon was once defeated by the literal blood of Christ in the spin-off film The Nun, only to be once again defeated, in faith, by his name.

Temptation is a more complex theme in Midnight Mass though, as the characters aren't just tempted into darkness by demonic forces (though there's certainly that), but rather by their own "fleshly" desires. Riley's entire arc on the island revolves around his alcoholism and the pain he's inflicted under the influence. Each night, he's haunted by the victim of his drunken self, a constant reminder of what "that version" of himself can do. It's a similar battle to the one the Apostle Paul references in the Book of Ephesians where he talks about the "old man" of sin and the "new man" born of the Spirit, both fighting to overcome the other. Joe Collie (Robert Longstreet) exemplifies this as well as he fights against his own self-destructive nature. It's only after receiving forgiveness that he can work to overcome his own past, though that, sadly, doesn't last long.

As Father Paul helps Riley and Joe battle their inner demons, he slowly embraces his own, both physically and spiritually. Not only is the priest completely dependent on his mythic "Angel," but, like the alcoholics under his care, he indulges in a blood binge that completely changes his earthly course. His struggle to survive without it mirrors that of Joe Collie, and as he kills Joe it becomes clear that he's also killing the last good part of himself. Ironically, Riley, his parents, and a few others on the island who are also turned by the priest's unholy acts are able to fight against their bloodlust, though, unlike Father Paul, they haven't been deceived into thinking it's "God's will."

The Good News

Although Midnight Mass is a tragic tale that results in almost an entire island of people burning alive at the end, there are still positive takeaways. While it's clear that series creator Mike Flanagan is working through his own history with religion, the main instigator of all this pain, Father Paul, eventually comes to his senses. Sure, it's too late, but like the thief on the cross beside Christ, the priest seems to repent in his final moments, hoping beyond hope to find some sort of absolution for his crimes. Ultimately, light prevails over darkness in the end, and while the vampiric Angel might attempt to get away, it seems likely that the light will overcome it.

Differently, The Conjuring series sees the Warrens fight back and win against the darkness. Original writers Chad Hayes and Carey Hayes cleverly weave their own Christianity into the film, allowing their clear and devoted faith in Christ the honor of defeating their demonic adversaries. But what makes The Conjuring stand apart is its character's genuine commitment to both God and others, not either-or. It's possible that the film's overt faith lens could be a turn-off to some, but the film does its best to honestly, and earnestly, characterize the real-life faith of the paranormal investigators, and it does it pretty well.

In a world that would rather create caricatures to represent world religions, Midnight Mass and The Conjuring are both fine examples of how complex religious stories can be told to mainstream audiences, and that the best ones come from those with their own authentic faith experiences. These are the stories that need to be told, the ones that put life, love, and mortality into perspective. Although there is much darkness in these horror triumphs, there is ultimately a greater light that is willing to shine through if we only look to see it.

