The Conjuring has grown into a massive horror franchise since the first film debuted back in 2013. The terrifying world James Wan created has evolved into a shared universe with wide-ranging stories, providing more iconic supernatural villains, such as Valak, Bill Wilkins, Bathsheba, The Crooked Man, and La Llorona. And with a slew of frightening characters come with equally frightening collectibles. Shortly after the release of the haunting Valak action figure, NECA brings another collectible inspired by The Conjuring franchise. The action figure, which took inspiration from the horrifying doll Annabelle, is an addition to NECA's extensive Head Knocker line.

Annabelle was first introduced back in the first The Conjuring film, inspiring various spin-offs, including Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Home. And now, just in time for the upcoming theatrical release of The Nun 2, Annabelle entered the chat to spread terror and, otherwise, joy for horror fan collectors. The action figure sees the demon-possessed doll sitting in her chair, complete with matte packaging. The Annabelle-inspired bobblehead, which stands 7 inches tall, is cast in resin with incredible hand-painted details. And to make Halloween even more terrifying, NECA's upcoming Head Knocker release will be available for purchase in October.

2023 is Another Great Year for Horror Fans

2022 had provided an excessive amount of horror outings, including Barbarian, Smile, M3GAN, Scream, Terrifier 2, Fresh, X, and Pearl. Despite having big shoes to fill, the year 2023 is shaping up to be no different thus far. With the release of Evil Dead Rise and Scream VI, genre fans—especially those who love franchises—can expect the year to quench their thirst for horror with Insidious: The Red Door, Saw X, The Exorcist, and, of course, The Nun 2 gracing the big screen soon.

Image via NECA

Michael Chavez, who also directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Curse of La Llorona, will helm The Nun 2. Serving as the ninth installment in The Conjuring saga, the direct sequel to 2018's The Nun will see the return of Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, coming face to face with Valak once again. In the original film, Sister Irene and Father Burke (Demián Bichir) investigated the death of a nun. They soon find themselves battling against the demon, who escaped and possessed the delivery man named Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet).

The sequel has only been partially seen so far, without a trailer or further plot details. But the upcoming film is expected to pick up after the events of the 2018 feature. Of course, Collider will update as soon as new information becomes available. Apart from Farmiga, Anna Popplewell will also return as Kate, along with Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Bonnie Aarons as Valak, and Bloquet as Frenchie, with Storm Reid joining The Conjuring universe in a still undisclosed role.

The Nun 2 will be released in theaters on September 8. While you wait, you can check out the Head Knocker version of Annabelle and watch our exclusive interview with director Wan below.