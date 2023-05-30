In terms of modern horror, there has been no franchise more successful than The Conjuring. The series, based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has spawned eight feature films thus far and as a whole has grossed over $2 billion at the global box office. It's actually the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time with The Nun 2 being the next film coming later this Fall. However, if you can’t wait that long to get your spook on, you can camp out at the original Conjuring house to pass the ghoulish time.

Starting at $300 a night you can camp out at the infamous house located outside Burrillville, Rhode Island that inspired the start of this horror hit in 2013. The current owners have set up eight camping sites on the haunted grounds and paranormal investigation is encouraged. You just have to bring your own equipment. However, it should be noted that this camping experience only gives you access to the grounds, not the house itself. However, there are separate tours and experiences you can also book on your trip to accommodate for that. That being said, if you're sticking to the outdoors, no one would blame you as the grounds are just as haunted as the creepy New England house itself.

While looking nothing like its film counterpart, the location is just as scary if not scarier with the house being featured on popular paranormal shows like Ghost Adventures and Buzzfeed Unsolved. There have been countless claims of the paranormal on both the grounds and the house itself. While many families have tried to live there over the years, including the Perron family depicted in the first Conjuring film, it has since become a hot rental spot for paranormal investigators to test out their skills and nerves. There are many horror stories and supposed demons attached to the property, so you've been warned.

RELATED: Cast, Crew, and Everything Else We Know About 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

The Conjuring’s Legacy

While the films are very loosely based on the Warrens' cases, more importantly, the series has successfully brought the supernatural haunted house horror back to the mainstream. Whether it’s the “Enfield Poltergeist” of The Conjuring 2 or “The Devil Made Me Do It” case of the third mainline film or the misadventures of Annabelle, moviegoers can’t get enough of the ever-expanding Conjuring universe. While the film series seemed to be winding down ahead of The Nun 2’s release, recently the ghost-filled series got a sign of demonic life with the announcement of The Conjuring: Last Rites and a new Max companion series.

When Does The Nun 2 Release?

The next film in the franchise, The Nun 2, haunts its way to theaters on September 8, 2023. Just in time for the Halloween season to begin. Until then, you can book your summer camping trip to The Conjuring House. It’s a perfectly horrifying way to celebrate the franchise’s 10th anniversary. The Conjuring can also currently be steamed on Max.