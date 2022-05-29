With the way the housing market is going, and home affordability being what it is, it's surprising that a house that inspired a horror franchise would be a hot sell. Fortunately for Jenn and Cory Heinzen, The Conjuring house has exceeded expectations and recently sold for 27% over its asking price. If you're having trouble selling your home, might we suggest consulting an Ouija board?

Back in 2019, paranormal investigators Jennifer and Cory Heinzen made the purchase of a lifetime when they bought a farmhouse that was previously known as the Old Arnold Estate. At that time the couple managed to snag the 3,109-square-foot house off the market for only $439,000. The Heinzens set their sights on the home, located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island, because of its gruesome past. Though the investigators were respectful to the spirits, designating themselves to only one room for four months, "still, they were paid a visit by a black-colored figure," reports Deadline. Following more paranormal activity in the home, the Heinzen's daughter, Madison, skyrocketed the house back into the public eye with her TikTok videos, according to the New York Post, chronicling their family's time with the house and giving fans a personal look into each of the rooms before putting it back on the market. So, rather than a nice lawn and proximity to a good school district, this house lists murder, drownings, and all manner of haunted atrocities as its selling points — to each their own.

Fortunately, one real-estate developer saw the potential of the sinister estate. Jacqueline Nuñez was one of ten interested buyers and ultimately purchased the property for $1.57 Million. She agreed to the Heinzen's ominous request that she not live in the home, and will instead host events with the former owners, the Perron family. "This is a property that enables people to speak to the dead," Nuñez said reverently of the property.

RELATED: 10 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If it sounds like the beginning of a horror movie that's because it is. Though no footage for the film was shot there, the home is the inspiration for the 2013 haunted house horror The Conjuring, directed by James Wan (Insidious). The film is based on the true story of the Perron family who purchased the home in the '70s and experienced a number of inexplicable happenings. The stories of the house reach back to the 19th century, rumored to have begun with a woman named Bathsheba Sherman who allegedly performed witchcraft there, among other atrocities. She makes an appearance in Wan's film as the spirit that possesses Mrs. Perron, played by Lili Taylor (American Crime). In real life, the Perrons sought the help of the dynamic paranormal duo, Ed and Lorraine Warren, known for working on the Amityville Horror case. If you're familiar with the franchise, you'll know the Warrens from Patrick Wilson (Watchmen) and Vera Farmiga's (Bates Motel) portrayal of the paranormal duo. The Warrens' cases have spawned a number of films now, including Annabelle and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Wan's The Conjuring 2 and Insidious.

As for Nuñez, she claims that she isn't frightened by the home, but to check back in a year to see if anything's changed. Perhaps her experiences will prompt a new franchise!

'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Ending Explained: Finally at Peace

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Tamera Jones (15 Articles Published) Tamera Jones is a TV/Movie News Writer for Collider. If she isn't reading then she's consuming copious amounts of pop culture. She has a special place in her heart for horror. More From Tamera Jones

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe