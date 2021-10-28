If she has to battle some demons, let her do it in style.

Playing Lorraine Warren, Vera Farmiga has been dressed immaculately across the three films in The Conjuring trilogy. All that is thanks to the series' expert costume designers, Kristin M. Burke for the first two installments and Leah Butler for the third. Each outfit the actress wore almost begs to become a great Halloween costume. You can pair it up with your own Patrick Wilson’s Ed, keeping a close eye on how he subtly matches his onscreen wife's outfits. Maybe you can pair up with your own demonic entity to truly sell the spookiness of the franchise.

The different styles Farmiga wore as the famous clairvoyant ranged from simple to sophisticated, and yet there was elegant symbolism behind each one. Here are the character's nine best outfits, ranked.

RELATED: The 'Conjuring' Universe Explained: From Demon Nuns to Deadly Dolls

9. Witch Lore

Image via Warner Bros.

The Conjuring (2013) was the film that started it all. Over an hour in, the Warrens meet the Perron family who have been tormented by a dangerous entity. When the couple investigates the history of the Perron house further, they uncover a link to a sinister figure of the past. A century ago, Bathsheba was a witch who killed her child and hung herself on the property. Not good news at all.

The discovery turns eerier when an audio recording of the Perron family becomes distorted. All the while, Lorraine is wearing one of her more modest outfits. A locket with the photo of her child hangs around her neck. A gray sweater loosely covers a black shirt. She’s at home with her husband, it's cozy and low-key.

8. Lasting Gift

Image via Warner Bros.

In 2021, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It changed the formula up for the Warrens. They were no longer confined to a haunted house. For this third entry, their call to action was the trial of a young man who alleges he committed a murder while being possessed. After all the snooping in dark cellars and a dimly lit morgue, the two realize someone is behind all the nefarious happenings.

But that doesn’t mean the film can’t stop and breathe. Glimpses to when the Warrens first met are seen and in doing so, it shows a sweet moment between the young lovebirds. At the end of this third outing, Ed surprises his wife with a replica of the very gazebo they made memories in early on in their relationship. The moment is made more intimate with the two matching their outfits in color palettes. A high-waisted pair of slacks with a belt on Lorraine go hand-in-hand with the similar earthy shades found on Ed.

7. House of Horror

Image via Warner Bros.

After Lorraine falls into the basement of the Perron house, she finds her predicament getting worse and worse. She loses the locket her daughter gifted her, her hair gets unkempt and dirt coats her clothes. The witch that taunts her doesn't help matters. Emerging from the basement, Lorraine receives a vision that seems to threaten her child's life.

An opened vest over a plain, unassuming shirt might just emphasize the progression of the relationship between Lorraine and the Perrons. She’s no longer presenting herself as a well-put-together stranger but as a friend who will do whatever it takes to solve the problem at hand. The family needs absolute help and the Warrens have practically moved into their house to provide it.

RELATED: Every Movie in The Conjuring Universe, Ranked

6. London Falling

Image via Warner Bros.

Taking place in England, The Conjuring 2 (2016) has the Warrens aid another family being haunted, this time in the community of Enfield. It pushes Lorraine’s fashion to another level. Lorraine wears this casual look early on in the film, but it’s towards the end that it takes a turn for the dramatic. Thanks to a raging storm, Lorraine is soaked, from top to bottom. A damp attire won't dare stop Lorraine from her objective.

She forces her way into the Enfield house to help her husband defeat Valak, a demonic entity taking the form of a nun. She wears a blue coat with a white dress and although she’s thrown against a wall, Lorraine doesn’t let evil win. With the “nun” in the monochrome habit, Lorraine is the villain's polar opposite, in both morality and fashion.

5. Demon Art Gallery

Image via Warner Bros.

Before the Warrens even make it across the pond, Lorraine has a visceral confrontation with Valak. Slipping into sleep, Lorraine finds that the entity has invaded her home in Connecticut. It slowly walks into Ed’s office, where a portrait he made of it from a dream has been hung. The creep factor only builds from there.

When Lorraine goes after Valak, she does so in a netted vest with gray slacks and a baby blue button-up. Her hair is down and the relaxed way she’s dressed makes the sequence even more unsettling. Valak has invaded Lorraine's personal safe space. When she approaches the portrait, the eyes of the "nun" glow as if it's alive. Yet Lorraine is full of courage and approaches nonetheless.

4. Pattern Match

Image via Warner Bros.

Early on in the first Conjuring, Ed and Lorraine Warren discuss the three stages to demonic activity at a university. She’s dressed in a tartan patterned dress, ruffled-collared blouse, with her hair in a bun. Don’t forget the dark sweater she pulls on over her shoulders like a cape. Pay close attention to the ties Ed wears in the trilogy as well. They are carefully chosen for a reason.

In an interview with Collider, Vera Farmiga described her thoughts on the particular look alongside the real Lorraine Warren. “It’s such a measure of your solidarity with Ed, that when you would give lectures, he would be wearing a tartan tie that matched. And I demanded that outfit, I thought it was so punk--her long skirt, she looked like a Scottish queen, so regal.”

3. Talk Show Presence

Image via Warner Bros.

In the sequel, Lorraine sits out on a televised argument between her husband and a skeptic. She keeps her thoughts to herself while wearing one of her more vibrant tops. A white brooch is secured to a red jacket over a white blouse. She may not be saying much but the outfit speaks volumes.

The audience of the talk show might be hearing Ed’s annoyed voice but Lorraine is still very much in focus. It represents their working relationship, where Ed commits to more of the hands-on actions of their investigations, but Lorraine's psychic contributions cannot be understated, even if it isn't physically seen. Both have skills detrimental to their paranormal work. This is what makes them a terrific duo in horror cinema.

2. Cliffhanger

Image via Warner Bros.

In the third film, Lorraine resolves to help a detective solve a missing girl case for his help with the trial at the center of the story. It takes the Warrens and the detective to the woods where the disappearance occurred. There, Lorraine lets a pendant swing from her hand and falls into a trance. Day switches to night as the mysterious events are revealed to her.

Lorraine grows frantic, merging with the spirit of the lost girl. She wakes herself up in the nick of time, teetering at the edge of a steep, rocky drop. Her striped blouse is as bright as technicolor when the scene switches back to daylight. While the use of color in this outfit is a highlight, there is one look that Farmiga has not yet topped.

1. Amityville Terror

Image via Warner Bros.

The Conjuring 2 opens with the Warrens involved with the infamous house in Long Island. With her husband by her side, Lorraine switches over into the paranormal realm, where she investigates the possible haunting. Here is where Lorraine is first introduced to Valak, an encounter that nearly destroys her.

All the while, the cinematic portrayal of Lorraine Warren has her best style on for this sequence. With hair put neatly in a bun, Lorraine wears a leather coat, a turtleneck, and a large jeweled necklace. If Lorraine has to fall into a psychic slumber in order to “see” what occurred at Amityville, she goes all out. But it also adds to the character. When in a professional setting, Warren looks the part, an appearance which is clean and proper. She is not dressed as a kooky medium and that, no doubt, helps clients trust her additionally. It helps convey a level of respect from movie audiences too. Communicating with the dead can be polarizing for non-believers. To help ease uncertainties, Vera Farmiga is dressed conservatively but with authority.

KEEP READING: 21 Movies Like 'The Conjuring' to Watch When You're Craving a Supernatural Scary Movie

‘Snakehead’: Sung Kang, Shuya Chang, Jade Wu, and Director Evan Jackson Leong on Making Their Chinatown Set Crime Thriller They also talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email